In-form striker Troy Parrott ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers

23-year-old missed AZ Alkmaar’s Conference League playoff victory over Levski Sofia after sustaining an injury in training

Troy Parrott has been ruled out of Ireland's opening two World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Armenia. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
Gavin Cummiskey
Fri Aug 29 2025 - 18:18

Troy Parrott has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Armenia by his AZ Alkmaar manager Maarten Martens.

“He will be out for a while,” said Martens. “So we are not going to release him for those international matches, because he is not fit.”

Parrott’s 10 goals in seven appearances for the Dutch club this season had him primed to feature against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium on September 6th and against Armenia in Yerevan three days later.

The 23-year-old missed AZ Alkmaar’s Uefa Conference League playoff victory over Levski Sofia last Thursday after sustaining an injury in training.

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson will not replace Parrott in the squad until the FAI receive a medical update after this weekend’s club fixtures.

It now looks likely that Evan Ferguson will start up front for Ireland next Saturday with Southampton’s new signing Finn Azaz operating behind the 20-year-old Roma striker.

Robbie Brady and Séamus Coleman were already ruled out of the opening World Cup qualifiers.

Gavin Cummiskey is The Irish Times' Soccer Correspondent