Trump ends security protection for Kamala Harris, CNN reports

US president Donald Trump has cancelled Secret Service protection for former vice president and 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris, CNN reported on Friday, citing a copy of a letter.

Ms Harris’s typical six-month security detail for vice presidents after they leave office had been extended to one year under then-president Joe Biden, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the arrangement. Ms Harris is set to start a book tour for her memoir, 107 Days.

Representatives for the White House and Ms Harris could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

The letter to Ms Harris, dated Thursday, says the termination of additional security is effective from September 1st, according to CNN.

A Harris adviser told CNN in a statement that the former vice president was grateful to the US Secret Service for their dedication.

Ms Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump but has not ruled out a possible presidential bid in 2028.

Mr Trump has also ended federal security protection for others, including those who have criticised him such as former national security adviser John Bolton.

In March, he ended protection for Mr Biden’s children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden.- Reuters

