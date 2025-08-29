Politics

Jim Gavin gets backing of senior Minister as Fianna Fáil Áras competition heats up

Billy Kelleher announces his candidacy move, saying it is not about a party ‘coronation’

Billy and Jim
Fianna Fáil is preparing for a possible battle for the presidential nomination between MEP Billy Kelleher (left) and Jim Gavin. Illustration: Paul Scott
Jack Horgan-Jones
Ellen Coyne
Fri Aug 29 2025 - 15:19

Minister for Higher Education James Lawless has become the first senior Fianna Fáil figure to publicly endorse former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin as the party’s presidential candidate.

Mr Lawless’s intervention is significant as it may effectively mark the official start of a contest to be the party’s candidate, with Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher having announced his run and now actively seeking support from within the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party.

However, Mr Gavin (54), who won six All-Ireland football titles with the Dublin men’s team, is thought to be the candidate most favoured by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, whose intentions regarding the presidential race have been a closely-guarded secret all summer.

Billy Kelleher confirms presidency run, setting up potential Áras contest with Jim Gavin ]

Mr Lawless publicly endorsed Mr Gavin during an on-stage interview at The Kennedy Summer School, following his keynote address.

His intervention will now undoubtedly lead to questions to other Fianna Fáil Ministers on their preference.

Earlier, Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher announced his intention to run on behalf of his party.

“I’ve three children. I love this country. I’ve served this in public life all my life,” he said.

“I believe there’s an opportunity now to have a broad debate among ourselves as a people about the type of Ireland we want.”

And, you know, I’d like to bring the debate to the centre, rather than the extremes of the left and right which divides rather than unites.”

