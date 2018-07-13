Swinburne penalty swings Ulster title Monaghan’s way

Monaghan 1-9 Derry 0-9

Monaghan secured the Ulster MFC title with a narrow win over Derry in a gripping decider at the Athletic Grounds on Friday night.

Donnach Swinburne’s goal from the penalty spot eight minutes from the end proved to be the vital score.

Enda Downey kicked four points to give Derry a slender 0-6 to 0-5 interval lead, with Seán Jones and Aaron Mulligan each converting two Monaghan frees.

But Monaghan turned it around, with Aaron Mulligan finishing with five points for the Farney lads.

MONAGHAN: R Farrelly; R Grimes (0-1), J Doogan, S Hanratty; C Flood, B Og O Dufaigh, M Meehan; J McGarrell, A Moore; A Mulligan (0-5, three frees), S Jones (0-3, two frees), K Gallagher; D Swinburne (1-0, pen), L Power, J Irwin.

Subs: M Mooney for Power, O O’Hanlon for Gallagher.

DERRY: A Gillan; C Milne, T Woods, R McFaul; A McCluskey, J McErlain, A Canavan; N Doyle, I Donaghy; E McElhennon, S Murray, E Doherty (0-1); E Hawe (0-1), E Downey (0-5, three frees), C McGuckin (0-2, two frees).

Subs: PJ McAleese for Murray, D Mooney for Canavan, S Kearney for Hawe, J Dougan for Milne

Referee: M Farrelly (Cavan).