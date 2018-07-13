Galway see off Roscommon to secure Connacht MFC title

Galway 2-13 Roscommon 2-9

Galway were deservedly crowned Connacht minor football champions as Matthew Cooley inspired the Tribesmen to victory at Dr. Hyde Park.

The Corofin corner-forward kicked 0-5 from play over the hour to inspire Donal Ó Fatharta’s charges. Goals in either half from Eoghan Tinney and Conor Raftery were also decisive in the visitors’ victory.

Roscommon trailed by 1-10 to 0-6 at half time but Fearghus Lennon’s 39th minute goal gave them a lifeline. But when Cathal Sweeney set up captain Raftery for a fine goal with eight minutes remaining, there was no way back for the Rossies, despite Shane Cunnane’s injury-time penalty.

Galway now go on to meet Clare in the All-Ireland quarter-final. Roscommon face Kerry.

GALWAY: D Halloran; C Deane, S Black, E Walsh; R Monaghan (0-4, four frees), T Gill, C Sweeney; P Kelly (0-1), C Raftery (1-0); L Judge; A Halloran (0-1), O McCormack; E Tinney (1-1), D Cox (0-1), M Cooley (0-5).

Subs: C Halbard for Gill (35 mins), S Horkan for McCormack (56 mins), O Gormally for Judge (58 mins).

ROSCOMMON: D Connolly; C Brogan, D Murray (0-1), K Gunning; R Dolan, J Hester, J Lohan; E Crawley (0-1), S Cunnane (1-1, pen); R Fallon (0-1), E Derwin, R Walsh; F Lennon (1-0), Adam McDermott (0-5, three frees), J Fitzpatrick.

Subs: L Ormsby for Derwin (40), Aaron McDermott for Walsh (49), C Carthy for Crawley (50), C Walsh for Lennon (59)

Referee: J. Gilmartin (Sligo).