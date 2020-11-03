Sligo withdraw from Connacht semi-final with Galway over coronavirus cases

Players ‘hugely disappointed’ at not having the option of a re-fixture

Updated: 58 minutes ago

Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

The first big fixture casualty of the intercounty season was confirmed just after midnight on Wednesday when Sligo announced that they have been forced to withdraw from their Connacht semi-final against Galway this weekend due to a coronavirus outbreak among their squad.

The Sligo county board had reported on Tuesday that seven players had tested positive for Covid-19 and a statement released just after midnight confirmed their decision to withdraw from the game.

The statement reads: “Sligo GAA have taken the tough decision to withdraw from this weekend’s Connacht SFC semi-final versus Galway.

“Paul Taylor and his management team along with the panel of 32 players have been working together since September. Due to the unforeseen circumstances of players testing positive for Covid-19 and other players deemed as close contacts, makes it impossible for Sligo to fulfil the fixture.

“The county board executive along with the players and management are extremely upset at having to make this decision. The players themselves are hugely disappointed at not having the option of a re-fixture and feel the outcome has been forced on them, whilst understanding that in these unusual times it is not possible to take part this coming weekend.

“All affected by Covid-19 findings are following the requisite HSE guidelines and we are glad to report doing well at this time.

“Sligo GAA have informed GAA officials at Croke Park and Connacht GAA of this regrettable but correct decision.”

