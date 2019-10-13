Westmeath SFC: Garrycastle turn the tide to break St Loman’s

Garrycastle 2-13 St Loman’s, Mullingar 3-6

Garrycastle regained the Westmeath senior football title in dramatic fashion in Mullingar on Sunday afternoon, coming from eight points down after 19 minutes to win a riveting contest by four points.

St Loman’s dominated the first half and they were full value for their 3-4 to 0-5 lead at the break. Their goals came via former Offaly player Ken Casey in the eighth minute, and a brace from John Heslin – a penalty in the 11th minute and a great score from play eight minutes later. Garrycastle missed a 20th-minute penalty when Jason Daly pulled off a great save from Alex Gardiner’s spot kick.

Garrycastle were a changed team after the switch of ends and they gradually reduced the deficit. Four unanswered points by the 39th minute were followed two minutes later by a converted penalty by Gardiner. There was no stopping the former All-Ireland finalists in the final quarter and Eoin Monaghan’s fine goal in the 54th minute propelled them to a deserved victory.

Garrycastle: S Brennan; M Guiheen, J Donohue, M McCallon; D Harte, J Gaffey, G McCallon; J Barrett, J Dolan (0-1); T O’Halloran (0-1, free), E Monaghan (1-2), M Monaghan (0-1); J Nugent, A Gardiner (1-4, 1-0pen), D Dolan.

Subs: J Sheerin for D Dolan (half-time), C Cosgrove (0-4, three frees) for Nugent (37 mins), G Heneghan for M Monaghan (53 mins), E Mulvihill for O’Halloran (60 mins), C Mannion for E Monaghan (60+3 mins).

St Loman’s, Mullingar: J Daly; S Kelly, S Flanagan, P Dowdall; D Whelan, K Reilly, P Whelehan; F Ayorinde, C Reilly; S McCartan (0-1), R O’Toole (0-1), D Windsor; K Casey (1-1), J Heslin (2-2, 1-0pen, two frees), TJ Cox (0-1).

Subs: K Regan for Ayorinde (48 mins), C O’Donoghue for Whelan (58 mins), G Hickey for O’Toole (60 mins), J Cox for Casey (60 + 1 mins).

Referee: D Maher (Ballynacargy).