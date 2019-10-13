Offaly SFC: Cian Johnson helps Ferbane end 25-year famine

Ferbane 2-13 Rhode 0-14

A spectacular second-half performance by Cian Johnson saw Ferbane end their long famine when they captured the Offaly senior football title in Tullamore.

Johnson struck for two superb goals after the interval as Ferbane wrestled victory from the jaws of defeat to win their first title since 1994.

It was a stunning win for Ferbane, who struggled to find their A game in the first half and trailed by 0-8 to 0-6 at half-time.

Rhode were missing star attacker Niall McNamee, who only came in as a late sub having sustained a heavy blow to the head in their semi-final win and his loss proved to be a grievous one.

Rhode went 0-11 to 0-6 up early in the second half but Johnson’s first goal in the 41st minute changed the complexion of the game. He got a stunning goal four minutes later as Ferbane went 2-9 to 0-11 up and had enough in the tank to hold off a late Rhode rally.

FERBANE: J Cullinan; S Wren, L Fox, S Nally; D Nally (0-1), C Lowry, K Nugent (0-1); C Cahill, K Higgins; C Flynn (0-1), J Maher (0-6, four frees), A Keenaghan; C Johnson (2-3), O Kelly (0-1), S Flynn.

Subs: J Clancy for S Flynn (h/t), D Kelly for Higgins (39 mins), J Nally for Lowry (43), K McManus for Nugent (62, b/c), D Cox for Cahill (63), P Moore for Maher (64).

RHODE: D Morris; D Kavanagh, E Rigney, J McPadden; B Darby (0-1), J Kavanagh, N Darby (0-8, six frees); A McNamee, C McNamee; C Heavey (0-1), R McNamee, S Hannon; A Sullivan (0-3), A Kellaghan, D Garry (0-1).

Subs: S Sullivan for Heavey (28 mins), S Lowry for Kellaghan (45), N McNamee for D Kavanagh (48).

Referee: Martin Carty (Walsh Island).