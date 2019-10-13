Leitrim SFC: Conor Dolan’s late free seals the title for Glencar-Manorhamilton

Balinamore hearts broken late on at Pairc Sean MacDiarmada

 

Glencar-Manorhamilton 0-16 Ballinamore Sean Ó Heslin’s 0-15

A pointed free by man of the match Conor Dolan deep in extra time crowned Glencar-Manorhamilton Leitrim champions after an eight year gap in an absorbing game before 3,500 at Avantcard Pairc Sean MacDiarmada, Carrick-on-Shannnon on Sunday.

In an explosive start, Ballinamore led by five points to one but their challenge faded as Glencar-Manorhamilton took control of the game, scoring seven points without reply between the seventh and 21st minute. Ballinamore were dealt a serious blow with the dismissal of centre half back Donal Feely in the 30th minute as Gencar-Manorhamilton led 0-10 to 0-8 at half time.

Despite being down to 14 men, Ballinamore dominated the third quarter scoring four points without reply to level matters by the 42nd minute.

In an exciting final quarter both sides exchanged points with the game heading for a draw until Dolan’s dramatic late late point to break Ballinamore hearts.

Glencar-Manorhamilton: A McDonald, T McDonald, F Rooney (0-1), T Coyle, K McGriskin, B McDonald, P Gilmartin (0-1), D Sweeney (0-2, 2’45), P Maguire, A Croal (0-2), J Glancy, J Rooney, N Brady (0-2), E Sweeney (0-1), C Dolan (C) (0-7 4f).

Subs: G Hickey for T Coyle (20m), R Flynn for A Croal (51m), D Byrne for N Brady (58m), B Byrne for T McDonald (60m).

Ballinamore Sean Ó Heslin’s: D Dolan, C Moran, O McCaffrey, M Murphy, K McHugh (0-1), D Feely, L Ferguson, N McGovern, W McKeon (0-7, 5f), M McGrory, S Moran (C),T Prior (0-1), L Murphy (0-5, 4f ), D McGovern (0-1), B McGovern.

Subs: C McHugh for M McGrory (HT), A Burns for C Moran (HT), P Connaughton for B McGovern (37m), S McTague for P Connaughton (60m).

Referee: P Guckian (Fenagh-St.Caillin’s).

