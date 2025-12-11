Karen Dessain-Gelinet named new CEO of Camogie Association

Karen Dessain-Gelinet will take up the role in February

Karen Dessain-Gelinet has been named as the new CEO of the Camogie Association.

The former Meath camogie player succeeds Sinéad McNulty in the role. McNulty stepped down in September, after six years leading the Camogie Association.

Dessain-Gelinet won nine Meath senior camogie championships with Kilmessan and represented the county at underage and adult level – helping the Royals win the 2008 All-Ireland junior camogie title.

Professionally, she joins the Camogie Association after more than 15 years in the global technology sector, most recently serving as Director, Customer Support at HubSpot.

The Camogie Association stated: “Her background in scaling teams, leading complex integrations, driving operational excellence, and building high-performing, people-centred cultures positions her strongly to guide the Association through its next strategic chapter.

“A recognised leader in organisational change and stakeholder engagement, Karen has spent her career helping teams navigate transformation with clarity and empathy. Her work in integration and operational design has supported organisations through periods of rapid growth. It is this experience that aligns closely with the evolving needs of the Camogie Association.”

One of the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the organisation in the years ahead is the integration process of the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association.

Dessain-Gelinet will take up the role in February.

She stated: “Camogie has shaped who I am as a leader, a team-mate, and a person, a lifelong passion that has given me friendships, community, and purpose.

“To now have the opportunity to serve the sport that has given me so much is both humbling and energising. This role is far more than a job for me; it is a lifelong passion meeting professional purpose.

“My decades of involvement in camogie, combined with my global management experience, position me to help drive the organisation forward at a truly exciting moment for our sport. I am genuinely thrilled for the opportunity to contribute to its growth and future.”