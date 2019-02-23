UCC lift Fitzgibbon Cup to secure dream treble of titles

UCC 2-21 Mary Immaculate College 0-13

UCC lifted the Fitzgibbon Cup after they outclassed Mary Immaculate College in Waterford on Saturday afternoon.

It completes a dream treble for the Cork university after wins in the Sigerson and Collingwood cups in recent weeks.

UCC were magnificent from start to finish with Mark Kehoe standing out as the star player on the day.

Kehoe found the net for the game’s opening goal in the eighth minute with a magnificent solo effort as the Tipperary native beat a series of defenders and made no mistake with the finish to the back of the net.

UCC joint captains Eoghan Murphy and Conor Browne lift the Fitzgibbon Cup trophy after victory against Mary Immaculate College at Waterford Institute of Technology. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

UCC held a 1-12 to 0-7 lead at the interval and they were playing some scintillating hurling.

UCC’s second goal all but ended the game as a contest and it arrived courtesy of Conor Browne, who finished superbly to the back of the net to give his side a 10-point lead.

There was only going to be one victor after that and the Cork side pushed on for a very comfortable 14-point win.

UCC: J Barry; N O’Leary (0-1), E Gunning, K Dwyer; C O’Leary (0-2, two frees), E Murphy, D Griffin (0-1); M Coleman, P O’Loughlin; C Browne (1-1), S Kingston (0-1), C Roche (0-3); M Kehoe (1-4), S Conway (0-6, five frees), D Fitzgibbon (0-1).

Subs: R O’Flynn (0-1) for Murphy (15 mins), D Lowney for Dwyer (52), D Lynch for O’Leary (52), R Donohue for Roche (57), D Walsh for Fitzgibbon (59).

Yellow cards: E Gunning (14 mins), M Coleman (56).

MARY IMMACULATE COLLEGE: E Cahill; E Ryan, D Prendergast, S Downey; C Morgan, D Browne, T Grimes; T Monaghan (0-1), L Meade (0-1); A Gillane (0-8, eight frees), M O’Loughlin (0-1), C O’Brien (0-1); G Cooney, C Guilfoyle, P Hickey.

Subs: B Buckley for Downey (16 mins), C English (0-1) for O’Loughlin (h/t), S Burke for Cooney (47), R McCormack for O’Brien (50).

Yellow cards: D Prendergast (11 mins), A Gillane (14), S Downey (16), B Buckey (30).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).