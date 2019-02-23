UCC lift Fitzgibbon Cup to secure dream treble of titles

Cork university have also won the Sigerson and Collingwood cups this year

Conor McKenna

UCC’s Conor Browne celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the Fitzgibbon Cup Final against Mary Immaculate College at Waterford Institute of Technology. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

UCC’s Conor Browne celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the Fitzgibbon Cup Final against Mary Immaculate College at Waterford Institute of Technology. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

 

UCC 2-21 Mary Immaculate College 0-13

UCC lifted the Fitzgibbon Cup after they outclassed Mary Immaculate College in Waterford on Saturday afternoon.

It completes a dream treble for the Cork university after wins in the Sigerson and Collingwood cups in recent weeks.

UCC were magnificent from start to finish with Mark Kehoe standing out as the star player on the day.

Kehoe found the net for the game’s opening goal in the eighth minute with a magnificent solo effort as the Tipperary native beat a series of defenders and made no mistake with the finish to the back of the net.

UCC joint captains Eoghan Murphy and Conor Browne lift the Fitzgibbon Cup trophy after victory against Mary Immaculate College at Waterford Institute of Technology. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho
UCC joint captains Eoghan Murphy and Conor Browne lift the Fitzgibbon Cup trophy after victory against Mary Immaculate College at Waterford Institute of Technology. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

UCC held a 1-12 to 0-7 lead at the interval and they were playing some scintillating hurling.

UCC’s second goal all but ended the game as a contest and it arrived courtesy of Conor Browne, who finished superbly to the back of the net to give his side a 10-point lead.

There was only going to be one victor after that and the Cork side pushed on for a very comfortable 14-point win.

UCC: J Barry; N O’Leary (0-1), E Gunning, K Dwyer; C O’Leary (0-2, two frees), E Murphy, D Griffin (0-1); M Coleman, P O’Loughlin; C Browne (1-1), S Kingston (0-1), C Roche (0-3); M Kehoe (1-4), S Conway (0-6, five frees), D Fitzgibbon (0-1).

Subs: R O’Flynn (0-1) for Murphy (15 mins), D Lowney for Dwyer (52), D Lynch for O’Leary (52), R Donohue for Roche (57), D Walsh for Fitzgibbon (59).

Yellow cards: E Gunning (14 mins), M Coleman (56).

MARY IMMACULATE COLLEGE: E Cahill; E Ryan, D Prendergast, S Downey; C Morgan, D Browne, T Grimes; T Monaghan (0-1), L Meade (0-1); A Gillane (0-8, eight frees), M O’Loughlin (0-1), C O’Brien (0-1); G Cooney, C Guilfoyle, P Hickey.

Subs: B Buckley for Downey (16 mins), C English (0-1) for O’Loughlin (h/t), S Burke for Cooney (47), R McCormack for O’Brien (50).

Yellow cards: D Prendergast (11 mins), A Gillane (14), S Downey (16), B Buckey (30).

Referee: J Owens (Wexford).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.