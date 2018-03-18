Longford hold on to set up make or break clash with Fermanagh

Longford 1-16 Westmeath 1-12

A goal from the excellent Connor Berry saw Longford end Westmeath’s promotion hopes and in doing so set up a winner takes all clash against Fermanagh next Sunday as they defeated their neighbours by four points in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Berry fisted to the net from Barry McKeon’s ball in stoppage time to edge his side in front by four and they were able to hold on for the win.

Westmeath ended the game with 13 men after Jamie Gonoud (two yellows) and John Egan (straight red) were sent off.

Westmeath made the perfect start to the game and were ahead by five in the 12th minute with points from Kieran Martin, John Heslin (two frees), Luke Loughlin and John Egan.

Longford finally got into their stride and kicked three points in a row. Martin put Westmeath ahead by three in the 19th minute but Longford replied with five unanswered points with some fine fielding from midfielder Darren Gallagher.

Rian Brady (two), Barry McKeon, Robbie Smyth (free) and a fine David McGivney point put Denis Connerton’s side in front by two in the 28th minute.

A pointed free and a goal from Heslin edged Westmeath back in front again in the 30th minute but Longford ended the half well to go in at the break 0-12 to 1-7 ahead; they also kicked eight wides to Westmeath’s one.

Three times in the second half Westmeath cut the gap to one point but with some exceptional defending from Diarmuid Masterson. Longford keeper Paddy Collum also denied Mark McCallon in the 59th minute.

In the final 10 minutes Longford upped their game with Masterson kicking over a terrific point and Berry sealing the win in stoppage time to leave it all to play for next weekend.

LONGFORD: Paddy Collum; P Fox, P McCormack, B McKeon (0-2), D Masterson (0-1), D McElligott, B Gilleran; D Gallagher (0-1), D McGivney (0-3,2f); D Mimnagh (0-1), C Berry (1-2), D Reynolds (0-1); R Smyth (0-2,1f), A Farrell (0-1), R Brady (0-2).

Subs: P Gill for Farrell (55), P Foy for Gilleran and J McGivney for D Reynolds (70), D Quinn for J McGivney bc and M Nally (70+4) S Donohoe for Masterson (70+5).

WESTMEATH: E Carberry; M McCallion, F Boyle, J Gonoud; N Mulligan, A Stone, J Dolan; D Corroon, J Heslin (1-5, 5f); K Martin (0-2), G Egan, L Loughlin (0-3); J Egan (0-1), C McCormack, R Wallace.

Subs: J Connellan (0-1) for Stone (27), D Lynch for Mulligan (35+2), R O’Toole for McCormack (50), B Sayeh for Boyle (53).

Referee: J Henry (Mayo).