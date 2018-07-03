Leinster MFC round-up: Wicklow book semi-final slot after Meath win

Holders Dublin miss out on semi-finals despite win big win against Westmeath
Dublin’s Seán Foran scores a goal during the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship Round 5 match against Westmeath at Cusack Park in Mullingar. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Dublin’s Seán Foran scores a goal during the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship Round 5 match against Westmeath at Cusack Park in Mullingar. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Wicklow advanced to the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship after overcoming Meath by 1-10 to 1-8 in their Group 1 encounter in Aughrim on Tuesday night.

After the unbridled joy of last week’s win over Dublin, Wicklow ensured second spot in the table and a semi-final with Kildare with another noteworthy victory over a previously unbeaten Meath team.

The first half was dominated by the visitors, with two points apiece from Niall Smullen and Joey Moore edging Meath 0-4 to 0-1 ahead.

Matthew Ging accounted for all three of Wicklow’s first-half scores with Killian Price’s point ensuring a narrow 0-5 to 0-3 interval lead for the group leaders.

The momentum changed upon the restart as Craig Maguire added two points in quick succession and an Oisín Cullen goal in the 36th minute handed the hosts a decisive edge.

Smullen found the net for Meath at the end of the third quarter but Wicklow finished on the front foot and claimed a deserved win thanks to late points by Shaun Cranley, Eoin Darcy and an injury-time free by Ging.

Elsewhere in Group 1, Dublin’s 5-19 to 0-9 victory over Westmeath in Cusack Park ultimately proved in vain as the holders had to settle for third spot.

The Dubs netted through dual star Luke Swan (two), Seán Guiden, Seán Foran and Robbie Bolger but news from Aughrim dampened any enthusiasm in the away camp.

In Tullamore, Louth defeated Offaly by 2-12 to 1-11 to claim fourth spot and a place in the shield semi-finals.

Meanwhile, in Group 2, Kildare claimed their fourth successive win by beating Longford by 1-18 to 0-12, meaning Laois advance to a semi-final meeting with Meath, finishing above Longford by a point.

The bottom of the table clash saw Wexford edge neighbours Carlow by 1-11 to 1-10.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.