Leinster MFC round-up: Wicklow book semi-final slot after Meath win

Wicklow advanced to the semi-finals of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship after overcoming Meath by 1-10 to 1-8 in their Group 1 encounter in Aughrim on Tuesday night.

After the unbridled joy of last week’s win over Dublin, Wicklow ensured second spot in the table and a semi-final with Kildare with another noteworthy victory over a previously unbeaten Meath team.

The first half was dominated by the visitors, with two points apiece from Niall Smullen and Joey Moore edging Meath 0-4 to 0-1 ahead.

Matthew Ging accounted for all three of Wicklow’s first-half scores with Killian Price’s point ensuring a narrow 0-5 to 0-3 interval lead for the group leaders.

The momentum changed upon the restart as Craig Maguire added two points in quick succession and an Oisín Cullen goal in the 36th minute handed the hosts a decisive edge.

Smullen found the net for Meath at the end of the third quarter but Wicklow finished on the front foot and claimed a deserved win thanks to late points by Shaun Cranley, Eoin Darcy and an injury-time free by Ging.

Elsewhere in Group 1, Dublin’s 5-19 to 0-9 victory over Westmeath in Cusack Park ultimately proved in vain as the holders had to settle for third spot.

The Dubs netted through dual star Luke Swan (two), Seán Guiden, Seán Foran and Robbie Bolger but news from Aughrim dampened any enthusiasm in the away camp.

In Tullamore, Louth defeated Offaly by 2-12 to 1-11 to claim fourth spot and a place in the shield semi-finals.

Meanwhile, in Group 2, Kildare claimed their fourth successive win by beating Longford by 1-18 to 0-12, meaning Laois advance to a semi-final meeting with Meath, finishing above Longford by a point.

The bottom of the table clash saw Wexford edge neighbours Carlow by 1-11 to 1-10.