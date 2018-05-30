Leinster MFC round-up: Meath march on as Dublin stay second

Laois stay top of Group B after draw with Carlow
Offaly’s Seán Courtney is challenged by Adam Fearon of Dublin during the Leinster MFC round-robin game at Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park in Tullamore. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Meath continued their winning start to the Leinster Minor Football Championship with an emphatic 4-14 to 0-12 victory over Louth at the Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda on Wednesday night.

Following previous successes against Westmeath and Dublin, the Royals were riding high at the summit of the Group One table. Although they initially encountered a stubborn resistance from their neighbours at the Gaelic Grounds, goals from Cian McBride, Luke Kelly, Luke Mitchell and Matthew Costello helped them to preserve their 100 per cent record in this year’s competition.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Dublin moved into second place by securing a hard-earned 2-11 to 0-10 triumph over Offaly at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Despite having just two points to spare at the break (0-6 to 0-4), the Sky Blues produced a dominant second-half display to eventually prevail.

Westmeath remained rooted to the foot of the table as a result of their comprehensive 2-4 to 2-20 reversal against Wicklow in Aughrim.

The impressive Ben McGauran kept the Lake County in contention with a two-goal salvo, before Kevin Quinn and Gavin Fogarty combined to give the hosts a commanding platform on the resumption.

While they had settle for a share of the spoils with Carlow at O’Moore Park (0-10 each), Laois currently top Group B with a game to spare over Kildare – who were the only county not in action yesterday evening.

Longford are keeping up the chase alongside the Lilywhites after Peter Dempsey and Jordan Martin goals paved the way for their convincing 2-17 to 0-7 triumph over Wexford at Pearse Park.

