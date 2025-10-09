John Small the latest from Dublin’s gilded generation to call time on intercounty career

John Small has become the latest Dublin footballer to retire from the intercounty game. One of the gilded generation, born in 1993, he played for the county for 11 years, winning seven All-Irelands.

A combative defender, generally selected at centre or wing back, he was frequently handed key man-marking duties. There had been uncertainty about his intentions last season but he was persuaded to give the county one more year, but has now decided to call it a day.

Included in his All-Ireland wins were the historic six titles in succession won from 2015 to 2020, the Holy Grail of an unprecedented five-in-a-row under Jim Gavin plus a sixth the following year, which was Dessie Farrell’s first.

Small, whose brother Paddy also plays for Dublin, in addition won 10 Leinster titles, four national leagues and an All Star at centre back in 2020. He joins distinguished Ballymun club-mates James McCarthy, Dean Rock and Philly McMahon in retirement.

The news was released by Dublin GAA on Thursday afternoon.

“Representing the Dublin senior football team has been the greatest privilege of my life,” said Small. “It gave me memories and friendships that I’ll carry with me forever. They truly were the best days of my life.

“I’ve been so lucky to have incredible people around me throughout this journey – my family, my partner Jade, my son Charlie, my friends, my club, Jim and Dessie along with their coaching teams, my teammates, and the amazing Dublin supporters who have always stood behind us.

“But above everyone else, I want to acknowledge my Mam, Andrea, and my late Dad, Declan. They gave me the chance to live my dream and supported me every step of the way. I wouldn’t have achieved any of this without them.

“To Ger Brennan and his management team, I wish you nothing but success in 2026. I’ll be watching on from the stands with pride.

“Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey. It’s meant everything to me.”

John Small after scoring Dublin's first goal during the All-SFC game against Roscommon GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1, Croke Park, Dublin 28/5/2023 Dublin vs Roscommon Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Dublin chair Ken O’Sullivan paid tribute.

“On behalf of the Dublin county board, our clubs and supporters, I’d like to thank John for his years of commitment and dedication to Dublin GAA, both through his club Ballymun Kickhams and while representing Dublin on the field of play.

“John has been a colossus at the heart of Dublin’s defence and somebody who has given his all to the cause every time he stepped onto the pitch in a blue jersey.

“He was an integral part of Dublin’s golden period of success over the past decade and will be fondly remembered by Dublin fans for many years to come.

“We wish him and his family all the best for the years ahead.”

Farrell, who coached that cohort of players all the way up to senior also congratulated the retired player.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate John on an outstanding career with Dublin football. It has been a great privilege to have coached him since the Dublin Under-13 squad, right through to his final game in a senior jersey.

“From the outset, John distinguished himself not only as a fierce competitor and a warrior on the field, but as a man of deep humility and heart. He has always given everything for the team, for those beside him, and for the Dublin jersey he wore with such pride.”

Farrell’s successor, Ger Brennan, who was Small’s predecessor in the No 6 jersey, said: “Having played briefly with John and against him multiple times at club level, I know John was a warrior, a leader and a team player to the very end. I wish John every success as he returns fully to his club Ballymun Kickhams and in his future personal and professional endeavours.”