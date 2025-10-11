Gaza ceasefire: Palestinians return to destroyed north, Hamas ‘gathers remaining hostages’

Palestinians make their way to Gaza City through the so-called Netzarim corridor from Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on October 11th, 2025. Photograph: EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images

Tens of thousands of Palestinians headed back to the heavily destroyed northern Gaza Strip, after a US-brokered ceasefire came into effect in a deal that raised hopes for ending the Israel-Hamas war.

US president Donald Trump has said “for the most part, there is consensus” on how the next stages of the Gaza ceasefire plan will work, but admitted that “some of the details ... will be worked out”.

In comments made on Friday, Mr Trump spoke about the remaining hostages in Gaza, adding that Hamas were gathering them “now”, adding: “they’re in some pretty rough places”.

The US president, who has been praised by Hamas and many in Israel for his role in securing a ceasefire deal, said he believes the agreement will “hold” because “they’re [Hamas and Israel] all tired of the fighting”.

The remaining 48 hostages, about 20 of them believed to be alive, are to be released by Monday. Questions remain over who will govern Gaza as Israeli troops gradually pull back and whether Hamas will disarm, as called for in Mr Trump’s ceasefire plan.

The Israeli military confirmed the start of the Gaza ceasefire on Friday, and Palestinians said heavy shelling in parts of Gaza earlier that day had mostly stopped after the military’s announcement.

Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu said in a televised statement on Friday that the next stages would see Hamas disarm and Gaza demilitarised.

Mr Netanyahu said: If this is achieved the easy way – so be it. If not – it will be achieved the hard way. The Israeli military has said it will continue to operate defensively from the roughly 50 per cent of Gaza it still controls after pulling back to agreed-upon lines.

Israel has shared a list of the Palestinian detainees that it plans to release as part of the ceasefire agreement made with Hamas.

Of the 250 Palestinian prisoners, 15 will be released in East Jerusalem, 100 to the West Bank, and 135 will be deported.

The United Nations was given the green light by Israel to begin delivering scaled-up aid into Gaza starting on Sunday, a UN official said.

The aid will include 170,000 metric tons that have already been positioned in neighbouring countries such as Jordan and Egypt as humanitarian officials awaited permission from Israeli forces to restart their work.

A UN spokesperson told reporters on Friday that fuel, medical supplies and other critical materials have started flowing through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

UN officials want Israel to open more border crossings and provide safe movement for aid workers and civilians who are returning to parts of Gaza that were under heavy fire until only recently.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump plans to convene world leaders for a summit on Gaza during his visit to Egypt next week, Axios reported. Among those expected to participate are representatives from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Indonesia.

According to a US official, Mr Netanyahu will not be present.

Mr Trump confirmed that he would meet a “lot of leaders” in Cairo on Monday to discuss the future of Gaza and it has been reported that he will also travel to Israel, where he will address the Knesset.

Elsewhere, Lebanese president Joseph Aoun condemned Israel on Saturday for carrying out overnight strikes on civilian facilities that the health ministry said killed at least one person.

“Once again, southern Lebanon has been the target of a heinous Israeli aggression against civilian installations – without justification or pretext,” he said.

The Israeli army confirmed it conducted strikes in Lebanon. In a statement, it said it had “struck and dismantled Hizbullah terrorist infrastructure in the area of southern Lebanon”. – Guardian