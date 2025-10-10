Time running out for Heimir Hallgrímsson to save his job

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Not to be downbeat, or anything, but if Ireland suffer a heavy defeat against Portugal in Lisbon tomorrow “and then fail to soundly beat Armenia at the Aviva on Tuesday”, what then? “Ruthless steps will be needed to stop the downward spiral,” argues Kevin Kilbane. How ruthless? Heimir Hallgrímsson should be relieved of his duties, at which point it would be time to throw a glance in Damien Duff, Robbie Keane and Stephen Bradley’s direction.

But where there are long throw-ins and big lads to get on the end of them, there’s always hope. “It might not be the most elegant tactic but the long throw, it seems, is back in fashion,” writes Gordon Manning who talks to Ireland’s specialist in that area, Jake O’Brien.

David Gorman, meanwhile, has done his level best to lift our spirits by reminding us of the time Ireland got an entirely unexpected World Cup qualifying draw in Lisbon, thanks to Matt Holland’s long-distance strike. But? It was a quarter of a century ago.

In rugby, Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has made 10 changes for this evening’s URC game against Edinburgh, meaning he’ll have used 35 players in the province’s first three fixtures in the competition. John O’Sullivan fills you in on the details.

And Johnny Watterson takes a look at rugby’s proposed breakaway R360 league and how the powers-that-be are trying to counter the attraction for players of less matches and better salaries.

Sonia O’Sullivan reflects on a successful track and field season for Irish athletes, but “no matter how good the performance, there’s always a sense that you can do better,” she writes. Those athletes will now use the winter to find that little bit extra.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran has news on the latest Dub to retire from the intercounty game, John Small calling time on an 11-year career in the shirt, during which he won seven All-Irelands.

In golf, it wasn’t a great day at the office for the three Irish players in the field for the Spanish Open, Shane Lowry having to settle for an opening round of +4.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor doffs his cap to “Irish racing’s enfant terrible” - Jim Bolger, who will be 84 on Christmas Day, isn’t going anywhere, but he has announced that he’s downsizing his training and breeding operation.

TV Watch: It’s round two at the Spanish Open today (Sky Sports Golf, from 1pm), and at 7.30 this evening you have your pick of the under-21 European Championship qualifier between Ireland and Slovakia in Cork (RTÉ 2) and the league meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Shelbourne (Virgin Media Two) - Rovers need just a point against the defending champions to take the title. And 15 minutes later, Munster host Edinburgh in the URC (TG4 and Premier Sports 1).