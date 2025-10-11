Ellen Walshe breaks oldest national short-course record with World Cup bronze in 200m fly

Ellen Walshe has set a new Irish short-course record in claiming bronze in the 200m butterfly at the World Aquatics World Cup in Carmel, Indiana on Friday.

The Templeogue swimmer touched the wall in 2:05.07 to take third, finishing behind American duo Regan Smith in first and Alex Shackell in second.

Walshe’s time saw her break the previous national record of 2.07.04 held by Michelle Smith.

Smith’s time, set in September 1997, was Ireland’s longest-standing short-course record. Just one of her national records now remains intact, her long-course 400m freestyle record of 4.07.25 set in August 1996.

Mona McSharry was also in action, setting a new national record of 2:19.95 in the heats of the 200m breaststroke.

Unfortunately the Sligo swimmer couldn’t repeat the feat in the finals, finishing in 2:20.03 to take fifth.

Walshe and McSharry are back in the pool on Saturday, racing in the 400m individual medley (3pm Irish time) and 100m breaststroke (4.44pm) respectively.