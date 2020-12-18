Kevin McStay’s player-by-player guide to the Mayo team
All-Ireland 2020 football final preview: Will this Mayo squad be the one to beat the Dubs?
1. David Clarke
Club: Ballina Stephenites
Age: 37
Height: 6’ 2”
Weight: 14st
Occupation: Garda
The best shot-stopper in the country but, with the pass back outlawed, kick-outs will be under savage pressure – and scrutiny. Can get anxious if forced to carry around the goal.
2. Chris Barrett
Club: Clontarf
Age: 33
Height: 5’ 10”
Weight: 13st
Occupation: Civil engineer
Searching for best form but a proven All-Ireland final performer. Man-marking duties likely. One of Mayo’s best tacklers, which is saying something. Needs to summon one of the great days.
3. Oisín Mullin
Club: Kilmaine
Age: 20
Height: 5’ 10”
Weight: 11st 11lbs
Occupation: Student
YPOTY candidate. Reminds me of a young Kenneth Mortimer – high praise. A smart player with good instincts. Pacey and a talented baller. Needs to attend diligently to his defensive duties.
4. Lee Keegan
Club: Westport
Age: 31
Height: 5’ 9”
Weight: 13st
Occupation: Engineer
Also trying desperately hard to recapture his glory days. Such a good player, so it is possible. Needs to revisit previous standards if another Dublin star attacker is to be hand-cuffed.
5. Patrick Durcan
Club: Castlebar Mitchels
Age: 26
Height: 6’
Weight: 13st
Occupation: Student
Mayo’s best defender and also the team’s best counter-attacker this season. Strong in most departments: a willing runner, worker, tackler and scorer, he has consistently been All Star material.
6. Stephen Coen
Club: Hollymount-Carramore
Age: 25
Height: 6’ 1”
Weight: 13st 3lbs
Occupation: Student
A winner from under-age up to Sigerson. Never stops trying but needs to lock down at centre back, particularly if O’Callaghan moves in. Pace will be tested so needs to deny possession.
7. Eoghan McLaughlin
Club: Westport
Age: 21
Height: 5’ 11”
Weight: 12st
Occupation: Student
A strong, mobile, and powerful half back. Young and inexperienced but energetic and enthusiastic. Skills not yet tight enough but capable of creating overlaps that will need to be exploited.
8. Conor Loftus
Club: Crossmolina-Deel Rovers
Age: 24
Height: 6’
Weight: 12st 5lbs
Occupation: Customer adviser at EBS
Still acclimatising to intercounty midfield duties. A fine underage pedigree with massive potential. Strong runner and has an eye for points and goals. But it’s the engine-room that demands his focus.
9. Matthew Ruane
Club: Breaffy
Age: 24
Height: 6’ 2”
Weight: 14st
Occupation: Data analyst
Finding form at the right time, he’s strong on the ball, fields and carries well and in straight lines. Can spot a score like his partner but equally needs to concentrate on basics.
10. Kevin McLoughlin
Club: Knockmore
Age: 31
Height: 5’ 11”
Weight: 12st 13lbs
Occupation: Garda
Big-day performer who showed terrific club form this summer. Hard to stop in the tackle and has tidy left foot. Finds scores on best days. No need for high-risk slicers, though.
11. Ryan O’Donoghue
Club: Belmullet
Age: 22
Height: 5’ 9”
Weight: 11st
Occupation: Student Impressive 2020 championship. Keeps things simple. Very tidy footwork and can spot the open man. Rookie essentially, but has faced off Roscommon, Galway and Tipp. Good prep for what’s ahead.
12. Diarmuid O’Connor
Club: Ballintubber
Age: 25
Height: 6’ 1”
Weight: 14st
Occupation: Teacher
Has more in him, as past seasons testify. Never stops putting in effort. Can score. Competes hard. Carries well. An auxiliary midfielder, he may have to shore up middle third.
13. Tommy Conroy
Club: The Neale
Age: 21
Height: 5’ 10”
Weight: 11st 12lbs
Occupation: Student
Another YPOTY candidate, every time I’ve seen him. Superb decision-making, pace, balance and confidence to take on goal chances by shooting or passing. Dublin will have marked him out as threat.
14. Aidan O’Shea (capt)
Club: Breaffy
Age: 30
Height: 6’ 4”
Weight: 15st 7lbs
Occupation: Planning co-ordinator
Improving and learning constantly at 14. Skill as a big man is under-appreciated. Beautiful hand passer, impossible to mark one-on-one but can expect treble teaming when he lands. Needs quick support.
15. Cillian O’Connor
Club: Ballintubber
Age: 28
Height: 6’ 1”
Weight: 13st 7lbs
Occupation: Teacher
Best season? Certainly in top form. Always prolific but current scoring off the charts. Leader and aggressive competitor, he needs to be careful how close to the edge he takes it.