Man jailed for 2½ years over one-punch assault that left man needing brain surgery

A man who left a victim requiring brain surgery following a one-punch assault that knocked him to the ground has been jailed for 2½ years.

Richard Manson (48), formerly of Mellows Quay, Usher’s Quay, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing serious harm to Patrik Hudacek outside Pilsner Bar, also on Usher’s Quay, on December 3rd, 2023.

Imposing sentence on Tuesday, Judge Martin Nolan said this was a “one-punch attack” and the defendant had “moved towards the trouble”.

He said he had taken into account the mitigation before imposing a four-year sentence with the final 18 months suspended on strict conditions.

Garda Richard Pender told David Perry BL, prosecuting, that Mr Hudacek had been drinking in the bar with four other Slovakian men. Staff said the group had been singing loudly and had been asked to quieten down but otherwise they had not caused any trouble.

Manson was in the bar with a group of men who seemed irritated by the Slovakian group. At one point one of that group left to make a phone call before returning with four other men. These men stared continuously at Mr Hudacek’s group.

Mr Hudacek and his friends left the bar and they were followed by the other group. Before this group left the bar, one of the men armed himself with a steak knife from a cutlery basket.

A second man went into the kitchen and tried to grab a knife but was prevented from doing so by staff. He then tried to take a knife from the cutlery basket but was again stopped.

One of the group, who is due to go for trial, approached the Slovakian men and asked: “What is your problem?” Then he threw a punch.

Mr Hudacek started to walk towards the group but Manson punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground. He struck his head off the ground and was rendered unconscious.

Garda Pender said a “brawl” then broke out between the group that lasted about 90 seconds. All the men from Mr Hudacek’s group were punched and kicked by the others.

Manson left the scene but returned to the bar to meet with his partner and his dog. He walked twice past Mr Hudacek, who was still on the ground unconscious.

The court played CCTV footage of the assault.

Mr Perry said Mr Hudacek underwent brain surgery for five hours and spent five weeks in a medically induced coma.

Garda Pender confirmed it is most likely Mr Hudacek, who was transferred back to Slovakia by air ambulance, will never work again.

He confirmed Manson had 12 previous convictions from Northern Ireland, including offences from October 2009 for firearm offences and conspiracy to rob.

Manson had €20,000 in court to offer as a token of remorse and the judge directed it be paid within one month.