Kerry unchanged for All-Ireland replay against Dublin

Killian Spillane, Tommy Walsh and Jack Sherwood will again be on the bench

Updated: 29 minutes ago

Tommy Walsh will again start the game on the bench for Kerry. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Tommy Walsh will again start the game on the bench for Kerry. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Kerry have announced an unchanged team for Saturday’s All-Ireland final replay against Dublin.

It was expected that this would be manager Peter Keane’s decision, as the county attempt to thwart Dublin’s bid for an historic five-on-a-row and win what would be Kerry’s first All-Ireland in five years. Whatever changes he may have deemed necessary were always going to be left until closer to the throw-in.

As things stand, though, there is no start for Killian Spillane, Tommy Walsh or Jack Sherwood, all of whom impressed off the bench two weeks ago.

Dublin are expected to release a selection around Saturday lunchtime.

KERRY: 1 S Ryan; 2 J Foley, 3 T Morley, 4 T O’Sullivan; 5 P Murphy, 6 G Crowley, 7 B Ó Beaglaoich; 8 D Moran, 9 J Barry; 10 G White (capt), 11 S O’Shea; 12 S O’Brien; 13 D Clifford, 14 P Geaney, 15 A Spillane.

Read Seán Moran’s player-by-player guide to the Kerry starting XV to face Dublin on Saturday.

