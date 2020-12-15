Kerry minors continue dominance over Cork with extra-time win

Kerry 0-21 Cork 1-15 (AET)

A second half rally from Kerry saw them edge out Cork and so make it eight minor championship wins in Munster over their deadly rivals and they now go forward to meet either Clare or Limerick next Tuesday night in the Munster final.

But for long periods of a lively opening half, Cork were the dominant side, winning crucial possession around midfield and kicking some superb long range points with the wind.

Ruairí Burns gave Kerry the lead inside the opening minute, but Kerry did not score again until the 19th minute with the excellent Cian McMahon denied a goal by the boot of Cork goalkeeper Callum Dungan in that period.

Four points without reply from Seán Brady, Conor Hanlon (two frees) and Hugh O’Connor, either side of a pair of Kerry frees, had Cork leading 0-5 to 0-3 at the first water break. Cork stretched their lead upon the resumption of play, dual player Colin Walsh - who featured for the Cork minor hurlers at the weekend - landing three points between the 18th and 21st minute.

His third saw Cork move 0-8 to 0-4 clear but Kerry rallied thanks to inspirational captain Oisín Maunsell and Paudie O’Leary. Two Burns frees saw Kerry close the gap to three at the interval, 0-9 to 0-6. Cork then appeared to have moved into pole position after Conor Hanlon’s 35th-minute goal, as they led 1-9 to 0-7.

But Kerry, with substitutes Cillian Burke and Darragh O’Sullivan to the fore, took over and corner-forward Cian McMahon fired over five unanswered points (four frees) to edge them in front, 0-15 to 1-11, four minutes into second-half stoppages. Cork appeared not to want to win but finally sub Aaron Sheehy levelled in the fifth minute of second-half injury-time and that sent the contest to extra-time.

The sides could not be separated in the first half of extra-time was they were tied 0-17 to 1-14. Kerry, with a strong wind and rain to their backs, took over in the second period with Jordan Kissane and sub Darragh O’Sullivan (three frees) kicking four without reply and Cork just could not stage a fightback despite a late Colin Walsh point.

KERRY: S Broderick; C O’Donoghue, J Nagle, D O’Callaghan; P O’Leary, A Heinrich, C Horan; O Maunsell (0-1), C Ó Conaill; K Evans, W Shine (0-3, 0-2 frees), T O’Donnell (0-1); C McMahon (0-7, 0-4 frees), A O’Shea, R Burns (0-3, 0-2 frees).

Subs: C Burke for Horan (HT); D O’Sullivan (0-5, 0-4 frees, 0-1 mark) for O’Shea (39); M O’Connell for Burns (45); J Kissane (0-1) for Shine (50); J McElligott for O’Leary (52); D Fleming for M O’Connell (82)

CORK: C Dungan; F Walsh, L McCarthy, D Murray; R O’Sullivan, T Walsh, S Brady (0-1); E Nash, S Kingston, F Finner; C Walsh (0-6, 0-1 mark), L O’Connell; H O’Connor (0-1), C Hanlon (1-5, 0-4 frees), S Walsh.

Subs: A Sheehy (0-1) for S Walsh (39); T Cronin for O’Connor (49); J O’Driscoll for O’Sullivan (52); C McCarthy (0-1, 0-1f) for Hanlon (55); S Dore for Kingston (57); R Barrow for Murray (60); S Hanlon for Finner (69); S O’Callaghan for Brady (70); R O’Sullivan for Cronin (74).

Referee: C Maguire (Clare).