Jim Gavin: Diarmuid Connolly is back in training with Dublin

Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly is back training with the senior team and with that expected to play some part in their remainder of the championship.

In an interview with Dublin GAA website on Sunday morning, Gavin confirmed - in mere passing - that Connolly was “back training” with Dublin, as he reflected on the 13 point win over Cork in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

“There are few sore bodies,” said Gavin, “and they’ll all be back to work on Monday morning, but we’ll try to get a few more sessions in this week.

“It’s good we got James McCarthy back on the pitch, Eoin Muchan, Jonny Cooper, Diarmuid Connolly is back training with us.”

Connolly opted out of the Dublin team after a few rounds of the 2018 league and spent last summer playing his football in Boston. There was speculation his planned return trip to Boston this summer was stalled due to visa issues.

Gavin also added: “Darren Gavin is coming back with us this week, so there’s a whole host of players who are returning to play, and they you have the squad themselves, the guys who played at the weekend.

“There’s great competition there for a match day place, and above all from a team management perspective, to see the work ethic, the respect the guys have for opposition, the preparation that they give, they all want to represent their county and clubs and parishes to the best of their ability, and we’re just really fortunate to be working with a great group of men.”

Now 32, Connolly has made just seven appearances in total over the last three years for Dublin.