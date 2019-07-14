Jim Gavin: Diarmuid Connolly is back in training with Dublin

32-year-old has made just seven appearances for Dubs over the last three years

Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly is back training with the senior team. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly is back training with the senior team. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Dublin football manager Jim Gavin has confirmed that Diarmuid Connolly is back training with the senior team and with that expected to play some part in their remainder of the championship.

In an interview with Dublin GAA website on Sunday morning, Gavin confirmed - in mere passing - that Connolly was “back training” with Dublin, as he reflected on the 13 point win over Cork in Croke Park on Saturday evening.

“There are few sore bodies,” said Gavin, “and they’ll all be back to work on Monday morning, but we’ll try to get a few more sessions in this week.

“It’s good we got James McCarthy back on the pitch, Eoin Muchan, Jonny Cooper, Diarmuid Connolly is back training with us.”

Connolly opted out of the Dublin team after a few rounds of the 2018 league and spent last summer playing his football in Boston. There was speculation his planned return trip to Boston this summer was stalled due to visa issues.

Gavin also added: “Darren Gavin is coming back with us this week, so there’s a whole host of players who are returning to play, and they you have the squad themselves, the guys who played at the weekend.

“There’s great competition there for a match day place, and above all from a team management perspective, to see the work ethic, the respect the guys have for opposition, the preparation that they give, they all want to represent their county and clubs and parishes to the best of their ability, and we’re just really fortunate to be working with a great group of men.”

Now 32, Connolly has made just seven appearances in total over the last three years for Dublin.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.