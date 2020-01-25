Seasons change. It’s been seven summers and winters since Michael Murphy lifted the Sam Maguire for the first and, so far, the only time in his life. He was 23-years-old that September. Last August, he turned 30, an age of reckoning for anyone and the twilight decade for athletes.

This will be his 14th season playing with Donegal. They know he cannot keep playing forever. Somehow, nine years have slipped by since the intense wildfire started by Jim McGuinness lifted Donegal out of the recession and into the dream-time, in mood if not in fact. But McGuinness has been gone from the Donegal dressing room for five years now, longer than ever he spent in it as senior manager and Murphy is now the figurehead of a greatly changed team.