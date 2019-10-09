Donegal to take on Tyrone in 2020 Ulster SFC quarter-finals

Donegal will meet Tyrone in the pick of next year’s Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-finals after the draw was made on RTÉ Radio One on Wednesday morning.

Donegal won the Ulster title in 2018 and 2019 before crashing out in the Super 8s at All-Ireland stage while Tyrone fell in the semi-finals to Kerry.

The winners will take on Derry or Armagh in the semi-finals while the preliminary tie has also thrown up an interesting meeting in the form of Monaghan and Cavan.

The winners of that will meet Antrim in the quarter-finals while Fermanagh will take on Down in the other fixture.

Ulster SFC preliminary round

Monaghan v Cavan

Ulster SFC quarter-finals

Donegal v Tyrone

Derry v Armagh

Fermanagh v Down

Monaghan/Cavan v Antrim