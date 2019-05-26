All you need to know ahead of Monday’s first round qualifier draw

Fifteen counties, plus Kildare and Longford, go into the hat for the first round draw of the All-Ireland football qualifier series which takes place this morning (RTE Radio 1, 8.30am).

Longford’s draw with Kildare means the sides will meet again next Sunday with the losers facing into round one of the qualifiers the following weekend.

All of the first round dates, times and venues will be confirmed by the CCCC on Tuesday with the games taking place on the weekend of June 8th/9th.

The first team drawn in each tie will play at home, except where a Division One or Two team is drawn against a Division Three or Four side. In that case, the Division Three or Four will enjoy home advantage.

However, the GAA did note that all venues are “subject to approval by the Central Competitions Control Committee and shall meet the criteria set down by the National Facilities/Health and Safety Committee.”

Round One

Antrim, Fermanagh, Monaghan, Down, Derry, Westmeath, Louth, Carlow, Longford/Kildare, Wicklow, Wexford, Offaly, Leitrim, London, Waterford, Tipperary.