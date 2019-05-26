All you need to know ahead of Monday’s first round qualifier draw

The 2019 All-Ireland football qualifier series gets underway weekend of June 8th/9th

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Longford’s James McGivney looks on as his late effort to win the game against Kildare in normal time hits the post. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Longford’s James McGivney looks on as his late effort to win the game against Kildare in normal time hits the post. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Fifteen counties, plus Kildare and Longford, go into the hat for the first round draw of the All-Ireland football qualifier series which takes place this morning (RTE Radio 1, 8.30am).

Longford’s draw with Kildare means the sides will meet again next Sunday with the losers facing into round one of the qualifiers the following weekend.

All of the first round dates, times and venues will be confirmed by the CCCC on Tuesday with the games taking place on the weekend of June 8th/9th.

The first team drawn in each tie will play at home, except where a Division One or Two team is drawn against a Division Three or Four side. In that case, the Division Three or Four will enjoy home advantage.

However, the GAA did note that all venues are “subject to approval by the Central Competitions Control Committee and shall meet the criteria set down by the National Facilities/Health and Safety Committee.”

Round One

Antrim, Fermanagh, Monaghan, Down, Derry, Westmeath, Louth, Carlow, Longford/Kildare, Wicklow, Wexford, Offaly, Leitrim, London, Waterford, Tipperary.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.