Courts

Two men detained in operation against far-right terror group due in court in Co Offaly

Operation carried out by Garda’s Special Detective Unit, which investigates terrorism and other threats to the State

The Garda operation was carried out by the Special Detective Unit (SDU), which investigates terrorism and other threats to the State.
The Garda operation was carried out by the Special Detective Unit (SDU), which investigates terrorism and other threats to the State.
Conor Lally
Fri Nov 07 2025 - 07:591 MIN READ

Two men arrested by gardaí as part of a cross-Border antiterrorism operation are due in court in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The men, in their 30s and 40s, are suspected of being members of a violent fringe far-right organisation intent on attacking people from a minority group, gardaí believe.

A vehicle in which the men were travelling was stopped and searched by gardaí in Abbeyleix, Co Laois, on Wednesday. Pipe ends and sealant, a bulletproof vest, cable ties, hatchets, knives and a Tricolour were discovered.

The Garda operation was carried out by the Special Detective Unit (SDU), which investigates terrorism and other threats to the State.

READ MORE

Dublin hospital paid €1.44m for services to company owned by staff

100 great restaurants, cafes and places to eat around Ireland for winter 2025

Brendan O’Connor wears his RTÉ Radio 1 crown lightly as the new pretenders arrive

Brianna Parkins: I’ve nothing against Irish men. I keep one myself. But I recommend Irish women

Separately, in the North, four explosive devices were discovered at a property in the village of Annalong, Co Down. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) also seized items such as laptops, which are to be examined, and confirmed the searches were carried out under the Terrorism Act.

In recent years, gardaí have carried out significant operations investigating far-right activists and have treated some of their crimes, including threats to politicians, as national security issues.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Conor Lally

Conor Lally

Conor Lally is Security and Crime Editor of The Irish Times