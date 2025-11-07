Teenager due in court over seizure of weapons and drugs in Dublin

Weapons, ammunition and drugs were seized during the Garda operation on Wednesday. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A teenager is due to appear in court on Friday in connection with the seizure of a cache of firearms, ammunition and drugs by gardaí in the Beaumont area of Dublin.

A search of a vehicle was carried out in Dublin 9 on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Dublin’s inner city area.

A lever-action rifle, a crossbow, two disassembled handguns, a silencer, and an air pistol were seized.

A further 553 shotgun shells, various types of ammunition, and three knives were also discovered by gardaí.

Drugs, including crack cocaine and cocaine worth an estimated €2,000, alongside diamorphine valued at about €500 and a small quantity of cannabis, were seized following the search.

A man in late teens was arrested. He is due to appear before the District Court in Dublin on Friday.