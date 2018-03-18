Monaghan come from behind to heap misery on Donegal

Monaghan 1-16 Donegal 1-10

Monaghan staged a strong second half performance to strike for victory and take the two valuable points to ensure Division One football next season. That win also consigns Donegal to a relegation battle in their final game against Mayo in Ballybofey next Sunday.

Monaghan made six changes from the team that started against Galway last time out with Colin Walshe, Drew Wylie, Dessie Ward and Dermot Malone coming in for Vinny Corey, Neil McAdam, Paraic McGuirk and Darren Hughes. Jack McCarron and David Garland came in for Micheal Bannigan and the suspended Fintan Kelly .

Donegal made a raft of changes from the Tyrone game with Tony McCleneghan, Stephen McMenamin, Ryan and Mark McHugh and Eamonn Doherty losing out and first starts for Frank McGlynn, Paddy McGrath, Michael Langan, Niall O’Donnell and Martin Reilly all getting game time.

Played in bitterly cold conditions this was a game that got off to a lively start with Donegal making the early running but only having a point from a Michael Murphy free to show.

Monaghan were in wasteful mood but got back level on eight minutes through Conor McManus. Points by Rory Beggan and David Garland, both frees, put Monaghan two in front and they went o to lead by four after 27 minnutes.

Donegal were dangerous, especially on counter attacks, with Jamie Brennan testing Rory Beggan twice before ultimately making the breakthrough for an opportunist goal on 28 minutes to level the match and then go on to restore Donegal’s lead with a good point. Monaghan rallied though and David Garland converted two frees to give Monaghan a one point lead at the break on a half time score of Monaghan 0-9, Donegal 1-5.

Monaghan got off to a lightening start in the second half with a goal from Ryan Wylie within a minute of the resumption and points apiece by Kieran Hughes and Karl O’Connell giving Monaghan a foothold they never relinquished thereafter.

Monaghan didn’t relinquish and they held Donegal at arms length while hitting them for matchwinning points from substitute Conor McCarthy and a Conor McManus free to deservedly win by six at the finish.

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan (0-3, 3f), Colin Walshe, Conor Boyle, Kieran Duffy, Barry Kerr, Drew Wylie, Karl O’Connell (0-1), Kieran Hughes (0-2), Niall Kearns, Dessie Ward, Dermot Malone (0-1), Ryan McAnespie, Darren Hughes, David Garland (0-3, 3f), Conor McManus (0-4, 2f).

Subs: Dessie Mone (0-1) for B Kerr, Ryan Wylie (1-0) for C Walshe, (both HT), Conor McCarthy (0-1) for D Garland (50), Owen Duffy for D Malone (51),Paudie McKenna for D Ward (64), Aaron Lynch for N Kearns (72).

DONEGAL: Shaun Patton, Eoghan Ban Gallagher, Caolan Ward, Conor Morrison, Frank McGlynn, Eamonn Doherty, Ryan McHugh, Hugh McFadden, Leo McLoone, Mark McHugh, Michael Murphy (0-6, 3f), Jamie Brennan (1-2), Michael Langan, Niall O’Donnell (0-1), Stephen McBrearty.

Subs: Martin O’Reilly for C McGinley (41), Nathan Mullins for L McLoone (42), Ciaran Thompson (0-1) for S McBrearty ( 49), Darach O’Connor for M LPangan (57), Caolan McMonagle for C Ward (64), Tony McCleneghan for F McGlynn (71).

Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone).