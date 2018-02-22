Former AFL starlet Cian Hanley back in the Mayo fold

The Ballaghaderreen clubman is in training with Stephen Rochford’s Mayo squad

Eamon Donoghue

Cian Hanley during a training session with the Brisbane Lions. Photograph: Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images

Cian Hanley during a training session with the Brisbane Lions. Photograph: Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images

 

Cian Hanley has joined the Mayo fold after departing the Brisbane Lions in the AFL earlier this month.

The 21-year-old has spent the last three years with the club, who up until last year his brother Pearce was also playing for, but due to personal reasons he opted to return home to Ireland.

Hanley has been present at Mayo training this week, but has yet to take part in a session and is not expected to feature this weekend against Dublin.

The former Mayo minor captain was a category B rookie for the Brisbane club in 2014, but has struggled with injuries since. Prior to his arrival he tore his ACL during the the All-Ireland minor semi-final defeat to Kerry. He then missed most of his second season with groin problems.

Last year he returned to Ireland on compassionate leave following the death of his younger brother Tommy to cancer.

“The club has been unbelievable, I’m very appreciative of what they’ve done over the last while. It’s no fault of theirs I’m going home,” Hanley told the AFL club’s website.

“It’s just more me and personal reasons and I just think it’s the right time to go.”

General manager of football David Noble added;

“Cian has been one of our hardest workers over the last three years particularly, overcoming injury and personal adversity with such a professional attitude, it is very sad to see him go home. We will miss his infectious smile, his positive attitude and bubbly contribution to our club. We wish him a safe trip back home to Ireland where he will reconnect with his family.”

Mayo take on Dublin in Castlebar on Saturday night. Last year’s All-Ireland finalists have won just one of their three league games, and are the lowest scoring team so far in Division One. Hanley played in the half forward line for the Mayo minors and will be a welcome addition to this year’s panel.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.