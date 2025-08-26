Monaghan’s Darren Hughes announces retirement from intercounty football

Monaghan stalwart Darren Hughes has retired from intercounty football. Winner of two Ulster championships and an All Star nominee, he made his debut in the 2006 Tommy Murphy Cup match against Louth and represented Ireland in the international rules series on four occasions.

Mostly a centrefielder but versatile – he was even sprung as a goalkeeper for the 2010 championship match against Armagh – Hughes was also a proven leader on the field.

In 2022, as the team’s GPA representative he even persuaded manager Séamus McEnaney to support a players’ media blackout on the day Monaghan relegated Dublin from Division One and preserved their own place at the top with an injury-time win in Clones.

He came back from an horrendous injury, sustained in 2024 and appeared off the bench in this year’s championship at the age of 38. His decision to call it a day announced on the Monaghan GAA website,

“The time has come for me to retire from intercounty football with Monaghan.

It has always been a great honour to wear the Monaghan jersey and I am truly grateful for the memories I have both on and off the field.

“To my teammates past and present – thank you for the memories, the battles, the laughs and the lifelong friendships.

“To all of the managers, coaches, selectors and backroom staff who have guided me over the years – thank you for your belief in me, your guidance and your dedication to Monaghan football. Thank you to the county board and sponsors who made it all possible. It has been a pleasure.

“To the Farney Army – your passion, loyalty and unwavering support through all of the highs and lows over the years have meant everything.”

Monaghan manager Gabriel Bannigan paid tribute.

“I cannot speak highly enough of Darren Hughes as a player and person. The service he has given Monaghan football is phenomenal, a career spanning 19 years and over 200 matches. I’m pretty sure Darren has a unique record which I’m not aware any other player has and that is lining out for Monaghan in every line on the pitch, including a couple of Ulster Championship games in goals. I think that gives you a good insight into what makes him the man he is, he would literally stand on his head for the good of Monaghan football.

Darren Hughes of Monaghan in action against Donegal during the 2008 Ulster championship. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

“To me Darren had it all as a player, he had pace and power, excellent defensively and a powerhouse going forward, and of course he was teak tough and ultra-consistent. You could be guaranteed at least an eight out of 10 every day that man went out.

“I was lucky enough to get to work with Darren for the last three seasons, I have to point out one more thing about him. Many will know he suffered a very serious injury in 2024 at 37 years of age.

“The rehab took almost six months but back Darren came to star for his club Scotstown as they won another senior championship, and then at 38 years of age to stay on and to give Monaghan one more year’s dedicated service.

“It was my first year as manager, it would have been so easy, convenient even, for Darren to retire, particularly after Monaghan being relegated to Division Two, but he stayed on and made a vital contribution to our squad both on and off the pitch as we returned to Division One for the 2026 season.”

His last appearance for the county came on the highest stage in last June’s All-Ireland quarter-final defeat by Donegal in Croke Park when he came on as a replacement.