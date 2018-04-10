Conor McKenna receives three week ban for biting

Tyrone native is now playing for AFL club Essendon where he has played 36 games
Conor McKenna has been banned for the next three weeks. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Conor McKenna has been banned for the next three weeks. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

 

Former Tyrone minor starlet Conor McKenna has been suspended by the AFL for a biting incident.

The Essendon player will miss the next three weeks of the Australian football league season for biting Western Bulldogs forward Tory Dickson.

The defender pleaded guilty during Tuesday’s hearing where he was charged with serious misconduct by the match review officer.

Dickson’s statement to an AFL integrity officer claimed he felt a “nip on his neck”, albeit a minor one which he did not require treatment for.

McKenna, now 22, made his AFL debut in 2015 and signed a new four-year contract with the Melbourne club at the end of last year.

After the hearing he told the Australian press that he took “full responsibility” for his actions and was “very sorry for what I’ve done, I’m just looking forward to moving on now and getting over the decision.”

Former Kerry footballer and AFL player with Sydney Swans, Tadhg Kennelly told the hearing that the incident was out of character, describing McKenna as “grounded” as well as referencing his strong upbringing.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.