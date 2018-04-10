Conor McKenna receives three week ban for biting

Former Tyrone minor starlet Conor McKenna has been suspended by the AFL for a biting incident.

The Essendon player will miss the next three weeks of the Australian football league season for biting Western Bulldogs forward Tory Dickson.

The defender pleaded guilty during Tuesday’s hearing where he was charged with serious misconduct by the match review officer.

Dickson’s statement to an AFL integrity officer claimed he felt a “nip on his neck”, albeit a minor one which he did not require treatment for.

McKenna, now 22, made his AFL debut in 2015 and signed a new four-year contract with the Melbourne club at the end of last year.

After the hearing he told the Australian press that he took “full responsibility” for his actions and was “very sorry for what I’ve done, I’m just looking forward to moving on now and getting over the decision.”

Former Kerry footballer and AFL player with Sydney Swans, Tadhg Kennelly told the hearing that the incident was out of character, describing McKenna as “grounded” as well as referencing his strong upbringing.