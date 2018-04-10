Coman Goggins says case for the defence uncertain with Dublin

Injuries to Cian O’Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey and James McCarthy a concern

Paul Keane

Cian O’Sullivan: was taken off injured during the league victory over Kerry at Croke Park in March. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Cian O’Sullivan: was taken off injured during the league victory over Kerry at Croke Park in March. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Former All-Star Dublin defender Coman Goggins has suggested that they could be vulnerable at the back in this year’s football championship.

Dublin haven’t lost a Championship game since the summer of 2014 and recently picked up their fifth Allianz league title in six seasons under Jim Gavin.

But Goggins, who played in Dublin’s defence throughout the 2000s, said that teams are getting closer to figuring them out as Galway proved with their near miss in the National League decider.

Goggins believes that Dublin’s biggest issues are in defence and noted the continued absence of Cian O’Sullivan and Jack McCaffrey through injury while James McCarthy was taken off against Galway.

“I think that Galway have proven that, yeah, you can get close to these guys,” said Goggins. “Mayo have certainly proven it. Kerry have proven it. So I don’t think anyone would feel that there’s anything to be more fearful of this year.

“I think now is an opportunity to say, ‘Well, let’s take Dublin on at their own game’. If you can try to do that, and set yourself up some way defensively, then you’ve a chance to beat them.”

Goggins, for some time a Gaelic football pundit, stopped short of actually tipping anyone to beat the Sam Maguire holders in the Championship.

“I think there’s a bit of improvement to do across the back unit heading into the summer,” he said. “I think they probably identified a couple of challenges that they need to work on. But I think collectively if they get all their guys on the field, as a back six they’re going to be hard to break down.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.