Central Council agree to discuss loss of wages cover in injury fund

The GAA’s Central Council agreed at an online meeting on Saturday to discuss further the issue of “loss of wages cover for injured players in the context of the financial challenges facing the association”.

The issue arose at the end of last year when finance director Ger Mulryan announced that the earnings cover, which is part of the association’s injury fund, would be suspended, as losses were not capable of offset last year nor will they be this year by gate receipts.

The matter had been raised by Waterford GAA, who asked that it be discussed at Central Council. An undertaking has been given to “return to the topic in the near future”. Among the possible solutions is an optional policy for individuals being made available by an insurance company.

At the meeting the GAA announced preparations for a new strategic plan, to cover 2021-26 - a successor to the one in operation previously, 2018-20. Central Council also approved the extension of emergency powers for the association’s management committee until May 21st. The same dispensation was rolled over in counties until May 17th.

It was noted the Covid Advisory Group would meet next week to discuss the recent developments in Northern Ireland, which may see limited club activities resume there from April 12th - well in advance of any likely resumption in the south.