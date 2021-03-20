Central Council agree to discuss loss of wages cover in injury fund

Issue had been raised during the week by Waterford GAA

 

The GAA’s Central Council agreed at an online meeting on Saturday to discuss further the issue of “loss of wages cover for injured players in the context of the financial challenges facing the association”.

The issue arose at the end of last year when finance director Ger Mulryan announced that the earnings cover, which is part of the association’s injury fund, would be suspended, as losses were not capable of offset last year nor will they be this year by gate receipts.

The matter had been raised by Waterford GAA, who asked that it be discussed at Central Council. An undertaking has been given to “return to the topic in the near future”. Among the possible solutions is an optional policy for individuals being made available by an insurance company.

At the meeting the GAA announced preparations for a new strategic plan, to cover 2021-26 - a successor to the one in operation previously, 2018-20. Central Council also approved the extension of emergency powers for the association’s management committee until May 21st. The same dispensation was rolled over in counties until May 17th.

It was noted the Covid Advisory Group would meet next week to discuss the recent developments in Northern Ireland, which may see limited club activities resume there from April 12th - well in advance of any likely resumption in the south.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.