Waterford raise issue with suspension of injury benefit fund

Waterford have again raised reservations about the suspension of part of the GAA’s injury benefit fund.

In a statement released on Thursday following a remote meeting, the county executive said that a request that the matter be included on the agenda for Saturday’s Central Council meeting had been sent to Croke Park.

The issue concerns cover for loss of earnings, which has been part of the cover afforded players by the fund, which is more than 90-years-old. In GAA finance director Ger Mulryan’s annual report it was announced that this had been suspended: “With no gate receipts anticipated for 2021 a further deficit of between €1m and €2m is currently forecast. Central Council has again committed to underwrite these future losses.

“In order to manage these losses corrective action needed to be taken and it was approved by the Insurance and Risk Committee and ratified by Coiste Bainistíochta to pause some of the fund’s ancillary benefits, including its loss of wages cover.

“This pause has become effective from 1 January 2021 and will save the fund €1.3m approximately per annum. It is hoped that this benefit can and will be restored when future funding permits.”

There has been some push-back against this cost cutting measure. It has been pointed out that players may well be reluctant to take the risk of any injury that might prevent them from working if they are expected to take the financial hit themselves.

The statement from the Waterford GAA executive in full reads:

“Following an online meeting of the Management Committee held on 16th March 2021, Waterford GAA would like to clarify its position regarding the loss of wages benefit on the Player Injury Scheme. Subsequent to a discussion on the matter taking place at 2020 Convention, Waterford county board contacted Croke Park on 18th December.

“The response received from the financial director was circulated to the clubs later that afternoon. Waterford GAA, Central Council delegate Brendan Tobin also queried the decision at the Central Council meeting on December 18th.

“The matter was further discussed at several meetings of the Management Committee in early 2021 and the county board have forwarded and supported the concerns of clubs with further correspondence to Croke Park on March 12th.

“The Management Committee have this week written to Croke Park requesting that the item be included on the agenda for the Central Council meeting on March 20th seeking the full restoration of the loss of wages benefit on the Player Injury Scheme.

“CLG Phort Láirge appreciate that the GAA finances at national level are in a challenging position but are hopeful that a resolution on this matter can be found prior to the resumption of any playing activity.”