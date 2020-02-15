Burns and McCarthy set to battle it out for GAA presidency

Like the country in recent weeks, the GAA takes to the hustings this year with annual congress at the end of the month set to elect the association’s 39th president. Three years ago, the field of five candidates was considered large – the biggest since 1990 – but this time sees the same number contesting.

It is an intriguing line-up with a representative from every province plus overseas on the ballot paper, hoping to fill the position of president-elect before taking office in 2021.

Unusually, there is no-one running who previously contested the election and after a sequence – between 1990 and 2014 – of six presidents in eight elections having been the previous runners-up, the norm has been for the successful candidate to be a first-timer.

Small electorates with a high candidate to voter ratio can be hard to call but the generally held view is that the highest office in the GAA will ultimately come down to two: Armagh’s Jarlath Burns and Larry McCarthy from New York.

The other runners, Jim Bolger (Carlow), Jerry O’Sullivan (Cork) and Mick Rock (Roscommon) have profiles as former provincial chairs but may have difficulty adding sufficiently to those numbers to stay involved.

Burns is probably the best known of the candidates in that he had a high-profile playing career, captaining the 1999 Ulster champions, and has been prominent in administration in the years since, chairing the committee set up to mark the GAA’s 125th anniversary in 2009 among other more recent appointments.

He is unusual in that, like the late Joe McDonagh, he hasn’t previously chaired his county board or provincial council but has served in a number of roles on Croke Park committees. He is a familiar media presence, articulate and informed over a wide range of subjects.

McCarthy has been something of a surprise in that, having lived abroad for so long – over 40 years – he has still shown so well in the campaign, although he had already demonstrated his credentials by winning one of the two prestigious GAA trustee, or formally Representative of Congress, positions two years ago and in the process, topping the poll.

He has made it clear that should he be elected, he will be resident in Ireland for the three years of his term.

International delegates

An academic at New Jersey’s Seton Hall University, McCarthy’s disciplines are in the Department of Management, specialising in sports organisations so he brings a relevant specialisation to the task. From Bishopstown in Cork, he holds an All-Ireland club football medal, won with Thomond College in 1978.

He is the first candidate from overseas to stand a serious chance of winning and will be expected to do well among the international delegates, which number 72 – the same as Leinster – but the travelling delegations tend not to register full turn-outs.

McCarthy has further connections in his home county of Cork as well as in the west, as his club in New York is Sligo.

Bolger, O’Sullivan and Rock will command support in Leinster, Munster and Connacht respectively but aren’t thought to have exclusive hold on all of those counties whereas Burns is believed to have the preponderance of the Ulster delegates backing him.

Rock has the benefit of Connacht not having supplied a president in the 20-plus years since Joe McDonagh, who served between 1996 and ’99. Whereas there isn’t strict rotation, it can be a factor.

In the last election in 2017, there was a total valid poll of 278 and current president John Horan won on the first count with 140.

There is a tendency for support to turn very fluid in the final days of a campaign, as delegates get wind of momentum. It’s not however as prone to opportunism as in days gone by when the electoral system required fresh rounds of voting after each elimination, which often led to front runners picking up bonus support from those looking to back winners.