Michael Murphy to start against Kerry as Donegal name unchanged line-up

Michael Murphy has been named in the Donegal team to face Kerry in Sunday's All-Ireland final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Donegal have named the same first 15 that started against Meath for Sunday’s All-Ireland final against Kerry.

This means that Michael Murphy, who sustained a knock the last day is named and rumours that Caolan McGonagle might come into the half backs for Caolan McColgan have so far not been realised.

Murphy is one of three survivors from the 2014 All-Ireland between the same counties. Captain Patrick McBrearty, named among the replacements, and wing back Ryan McHugh are the others.

Otherwise, Jim McGuinness makes just one switch in their panel from that match two weeks ago. Aaron Doherty (Naomh Columba) comes in on the bench in place of namesake Odhrán Doherty.

Kerry’s matchday 26 includes Diarmuid O’Connor, back from a shoulder injury, but Dara Moynihan and Conor Geaney drop out of the extended panel released on Thursday.

DONEGAL: S Patton; F Roarty, B McCole, P Mogan; R McHugh, EB Gallagher, C McColgan; H McFadden, M Langan; S O’Donnell, C Thompson, C Moore; C O’Donnell, M Murphy, O Gallen.

Subs: G Mulreany, S McMenamin, O McFadden-Ferry, E McHugh, C McGonagle, A Doherty, P McBrearty, J Brennan, N O’Donnell, D Ó Baoill, J McGee.

KERRY: S Ryan; P Murphy, J Foley, D Casey; B Ó Beaglaoich, M Breen, G White (capt); S O’Brien, M O’Shea; J O’Connor, S O’Shea, G O’Sullivan; D Clifford, P Clifford, D Geaney.

Subs: S Murphy, K Spillane, E Looney, T L O’Sullivan, T Morley, P Geaney, M Burns, T Brosnan, A Heinrich, T Kennedy, D O’Connor.