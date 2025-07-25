Ross Tierney rescues draw for Bohemians away to Derry

League of Ireland: Derry City 1 (Akinyemi 45+5) Bohemians 1 (Tierney 52)

Shamrock Rovers emerged the biggest winners at Brandywell as Bohemians came from behind to clinch a share of the spoils against Derry City.

Former York City striker Dipo Akinyemi put Derry ahead on his Brandywell debut with a header from Michael Duffy’s cross five minutes into first half stoppage time.

That lead didn’t last long as Ross Tierney blasted home from James Clarke’s cross on 52 minutes to rescue a point for the second-placed Dubliners.

Both teams have now played the same number of games as Rovers, who finished the night seven points clear of the Gypsies and eight ahead of Derry, who meet Stephen Bradley’s side in Tallaght in their next outing.

There were reports of clashes between both sets of supporters outside the ground in ugly scenes which marred a match between two sides hoping to ignite a title race.

But it was the Brandywell turf that ignited when a flare was thrown over the Southend Park stand during the first half, scorching the artificial surface and causing a lengthy delay in play.

Play stops at the Brandwell after a flare is thrown onto the pitch. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Tiernan Lynch handed a debut to former Hull City fullback Brandon Fleming, who was one of three changes from last week’s FAI Cup win over Treaty United. He replaced Shane Ferguson, while hat-trick hero Liam Boyce regained a starting berth at the expense of Gavin Whyte, who was a notable omission from the squad. Carl Winchester was also back at the expense of Adam O’Reilly, who dropped to the bench.

Alan Reynolds made sweeping changes, seven in total from the team which thrashed their Leinster Senior League opposition Killester Donnycarney in the cup.

Bohs were enjoying plenty of possession in the early stages but Derry almost capitalised on a quick counter attack on 12 minutes with a move started and finished by Akinyemi.

The Londoner found the run of Duffy with a clever ball over the top and when the ex-Celtic winger cut it back to Liam Boyce the striker fluffed his lines.

Akinyemi tried his luck again from distance two minutes later but Chorazka saved comfortably.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry 25/7/2025 Derry City vs Bohemians Derry's Michael Duffy with Bohemian's Niall Morahan and Ross Tierney Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

The striker was in the thick of the action once again when he found Duffy in space with a neat flick, but the Derry winger dragged his strike on his right foot narrowly wide of the post.

The flare caused a five-minute delay on the half-hour mark, much to the annoyance of the players, but eventually the flame was extinguished and play resumed.

Bohs carved out a great chance in stoppage time when Ross Tierney’s delicate touch from Mounteny’s cross set up James Clarke but his strike from 12 yards was saved by Maher.

Derry broke when Liam Boyce played a ball over the top for Akinyemi to run on to and the striker got in behind the last man but his shot was saved brilliantly by the outstretched leg of Chorazka.

The Polish goalkeeper couldn’t do anything about Akinyemi’s next effort on goal though, as the Englishman towered above his marker and headed Duffy’s cross into the corner of the net for a timely breakthrough.

Diallo tried his luck from just inside the penalty box with the last action of the half but drilled his effort wide of the post.

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, Derry 25/7/2025 Derry City vs Bohemians Derry’s Afolabi Akinyemi reacts after a missed chance Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Bohs were back on level terms just seven minutes into the second half as Tierney got on to the end of James Clarke’s cross from the right and volleyed past the helpless Maher.

Duffy’s curling free-kick from 25 yards was gathered comfortably by Chorazka and substitute Adam O’Reilly fired a blistering effort over the bar as Derry tried to get back on top.

Robbie Benson came agonisingly close to finding the corner of the net in front of a packed North Stand with a glancing header from Duffy’s cross with 10 minutes to go.

The second-half subs were making an impact and Danny Mullen raced on to a ball over the top of the Bohs defence but his effort on the half volley was beaten away by Chorazka at the near post.

From the resultant corner kick Alex Bannon rose at the back post but again Chorazka parried it clear. It was as close as Derry came to finding a winner as the teams shared the spoils.

Elsewhere, Sligo Rovers came from two goals down to clinch a 3-2 win over troubled Cork City at Turner’s Cross, while Waterford defeated Galway United 4-2 on the road.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Connolly, Bannon, Todd; R Boyce (Benson 69), Diallo (Frizzell 90), Winchester, Fleming; Duffy, L Boyce (Mullen 69) Akinyemi (O’Reilly 57).

BOHEMIANS: Chorazka; Mountney (Smith 67), Byrne, Kavanagh, Flores; Morahan, Devoy; McDonnell (Parsons 74), Tierney; Clarke (Whelan 74), Rooney.

Referee: Damien MacGraith.