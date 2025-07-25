Woman (60s) hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after Donegal crash

A section of the N13 from Letterkenny to Ballybofey in Listillion will remain closed overnight for a technical examination

A woman in her 60s is being treated for what gardaí say are “life-threatening injuries” after a two-car collision in Co Donegal this evening.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to the two-car road traffic collision on the N13 Letterkenny to Ballybofey road in the townland of Listillion, at approximately 5.05pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman aged in her 60s, is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Letterkenny University Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The road will remain closed overnight for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.

Any persons who were on the N13 at Listillion between 4.50pm and 5.15pm and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating gardaí, who also seek dash cam and other footage.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.