Ireland

Woman (60s) hospitalised with life-threatening injuries after Donegal crash

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to two-car collision around 5.05pm

Crash
A section of the N13 from Letterkenny to Ballybofey in Listillion will remain closed overnight for a technical examination
Stephen Maguire
Fri Jul 25 2025 - 21:12

A woman in her 60s is being treated for what gardaí say are “life-threatening injuries” after a two-car collision in Co Donegal this evening.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses to the two-car road traffic collision on the N13 Letterkenny to Ballybofey road in the townland of Listillion, at approximately 5.05pm.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a woman aged in her 60s, is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Letterkenny University Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

READ MORE

Lions’ classless act had the hallmark of imperialists touring their convict colony

The moment Jerome Powell stood up to Trump a reminder how few dare to contradict him

‘The aftertaste is terrible’: Irish pubs lament the arrival of Chinese-brewed Guinness

Amazon scraps Dublin plant and hundreds of jobs over failure to secure power supply

The road will remain closed overnight for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.

Any persons who were on the N13 at Listillion between 4.50pm and 5.15pm and who may have witnessed the incident should contact investigating gardaí, who also seek dash cam and other footage.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter