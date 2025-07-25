Donald Trump to travel to Scotland for ‘working visit’ mixing golf with politics

Donald Trump during a round of golf at his Turnberry course on May 2nd, 2023 in Turnberry, Scotland. Photograph: Robert Perry/Getty Images

US president Donald Trump, dogged by questions about his ties to disgraced financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, heads to Scotland on Friday for a trip that will mix golf with politics mostly out of the public view.

Mr Trump plans to visit his golf resort in Turnberry on Scotland’s east coast, where he will meet on Monday with British prime minister Keir Starmer, before heading to his sprawling golf property 321km (200 miles) away near Aberdeen on the west coast.

As part of the visit, he will open a second 18-hole course on the Aberdeen property named in honour of his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born and raised on a Scottish island before emigrating to United States.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt this week said the trip was intended as a “working visit that will include a bilateral meeting with prime minister Starmer to refine the historic US-UK trade deal”.

The overseas travel comes as Mr Trump faces the biggest domestic political crisis of his second term in office. Allies and opponents alike have criticised his administration’s handling of investigative files related to Epstein’s criminal charges and the circumstances of his 2019 death in prison.

The issue has caused a rare breach with some of Mr Trump’s most loyal Make America Great Again supporters, and majorities of Americans and Mr Trump’s Republicans say they believe the government is hiding details on the case, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling.

White House officials, frustrated by the ongoing focus on the Epstein saga, are hoping the controversy dies down while Mr Trump is abroad, one person familiar with the matter said.

The trip, initially billed as a private visit, gives Mr Trump and Mr Starmer a chance to deepen their already warm relationship, with key issues on the agenda to include ending Russia’s war in Ukraine, UK and US sources said. British officials have been heartened by what they see as a clear shift in Mr Trump’s rhetoric on Ukraine and Russia in recent weeks, a UK source said.

Since being elected last year, Mr Starmer has prioritised good relations with Mr Trump, stressing the importance of Britain’s defence and security alliance with the US and being careful to avoid openly criticising Trump’s tariff policies.

That approach helped Britain seal the first tariff-reduction deal with the US in May, which reaffirmed quotas and tariff rates on British automobiles and eliminated tariffs on the UK aerospace sector, but left steel tariffs in place. Tariffs will likely come up, but sources close to the matter said it was unclear if any breakthrough could be achieved.

Mr Trump also is expected to meet with Scottish leader John Swinney, who publicly backed Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election, but no details have been released by either side.

Mr Trump has described Scotland as a “very special place” and made a similar trip there in 2016 during his first run for the presidency, but he won’t necessarily receive a warm welcome.

About 70 per cent of Scots have an unfavourable opinion of Mr Trump, while 18 pre cent have a favourable opinion of him, an Ipsos poll in March found.

Scottish police are girding for protests on Saturday in both Aberdeen and in Edinburgh, the country’s capital.

Mr Trump will return to Britain from September 17th-19th for a state visit hosted by King Charles. – Reuters

