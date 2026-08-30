Fourmilewater make Ballygunner work hard for 13th consecutive Waterford SHC title

Dessie Hutchinson celebrates at the final whistle as Ballygunner beat Fourmilewater to claim the Waterford SHC title. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Waterford SHC final: Ballygunner 1-16 Fourmilewater 0-15

Ballygunner’s 13th consecutive Waterford SHC title proved by far their hardest-earned as Fourmilewater came within four minutes of a monumental shock at Fraher Field.

The rank outsiders, appearing in their first-ever final, had never beaten the Gunners in the championship but led by three points with seven minutes remaining and were still a point ahead entering the final minute of normal time.

The All-Ireland club champions led just once until stoppage time, but created three goal chances in the final stretch.

Stephen Ryan produced one-on-one heroics to divert Kevin Mahony’s initial opportunity over the bar and saved Dessie Hutchinson’s subsequent effort with his trailing leg, although Mahony mopped up the rebound to tap over the winner.

Mahony then turned provider, teeing up substitute Mark Hartley to round the advancing Ryan for the 62nd-minute clincher. From three behind, the victors ended with 1-4 to no reply.

That’s 74 consecutive wins in the county championship without a defeat for Ballygunner, who have 25 titles overall. But the manner of Sunday’s victory made this one sweeter.

Backed by a strong, swirling wind, Fourmile began with an aerial assault. Waterford full-forward Seán Walsh claimed the long puck-out and there was a hint of a goal chance before opting to point.

Hutchinson, passed fit for the final, picked up by Déise under-20 midfielder Paddy Spelman. The star forward snatched a high ball and celebrated his opening point with a fist pump.

Fourmilewater's Sean Walsh in action against Ballygunner’s Ian Kenny. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

When Jamie Barron got half a view of goal, he went for it. Starting on the sideline, the three-time All-Star drove at the defence, but blasted his acute shot into the side-netting.

Barron had their next point, starting by picking up possession on his own 14m line, before receiving the ball back from his brother Tom in the opposition half.

Ballygunner forged their first goal chance soon after. When Hutchinson picked off a Barron pass, Kevin Mahony charged forward, but Stephen Ryan saved his bouncer.

Fourmile’s ravenous work rate paid further dividends with four quick-fire points, including three placed balls from Aaron Ryan and a second for target-man Walsh for 0-8 to 0-3.

A crushing Dermot Ryan shoulder to prevent a goal chance for Tadhg Foley lifted the decibel levels, but Hutchinson punished an error as they failed to work the sliotar out. That sparked a five-point levelling rally.

The impressive Pat Walsh showed more good work to hook Ronan Power, but the wing back regathered to score. Kevin and Mikey Mahony got off the mark and a Pauric Mahony free tied the contest.

As Dermot Ryan stormed forward to edge them ahead, it was vital for Fourmile to go in with something for all their efforts. They nearly went behind for the break as Conor Tobin grabbed Cormac Power’s long delivery only to blaze over leaving this 0-9 apiece at half-time.

Mark Hartley celebrates scoring a late goal for Ballygunner. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

After a downpour during the interval, Hutchinson nudged the Gunners into their first lead after 33 minutes.

But two missed frees from Pauric Mahony left Fourmile in touch and Aaron Ryan nailed a brace from play to push the West Waterford side back ahead.

Pauric Mahony won the next free to pull level, but Fourmile pushed on with three on the spin.

Their pressure was forcing Ballygunner into some rudimentary mistakes, with Aaron Ryan slotting his next pair, one each from play and a free, before Tom Barron charged into space for 0-14 to 0-11 with 11 minutes remaining.

In between, Fourmile had their biggest chance at glory. Jamie Barron raced on to a loose ball, but shot down the middle and Stephen O’Keeffe stood up tall to save.

Pauric Mahony exchanged two frees against Aaron Ryan’s one, his eighth point of the day, before Mikey Mahony cut the deficit to the minimum.

When Kevin and Pauric Mahony missed straightforward equalisers, the shock looked all the more possible, but the Gunners kept flooding forward.

BALLYGUNNER: S O’Keeffe; A O’Neill, I Kenny, T Foley; C Power, Philip Mahony, R Power (0-1); C Sheahan, P Leavey; M Mahony (0-2), Pauric Mahony (0-5f), P Hogan; D Hutchinson (0-3), K Mahony (0-3), C Tobin (0-2). Subs: H Ruddle for C Power (40 mins), M Hartley (1-0) for Sheahan (43), P Fitzgerald for Tobin (47).

FOURMILEWATER: Stephen Ryan; T Walsh, P Walsh, P Spelman; T Guiry, O Walsh, Dermot Ryan (0-1); T Barron (0-1), C Gleeson; J Barron (0-1), L O’Brien (0-1), E Spelman; M Morrissey (0-1), S Walsh (0-2), A Ryan (0-8, 4f, 1′65). Subs: J McGrath for T Walsh (37 mins), C Ryan for Morrissey (43).

Referee: S Walsh (De La Salle).