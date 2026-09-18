Dundrum Town Centre to see flurry of new arrivals and store reopenings

Among the brands to arrive at Dundrum Town Centre over the coming weeks will be Spanish fashion brand Stradivarius. Photograph: Tom Honan for The Irish Times

Dundrum Town Centre co-owner Hammerson said it expects a flurry of store openings, upgrades and refurbishments to be completed at the site throughout autumn and winter as part of a wave of investment at the retail hub.

By the end of the year, it means 25 openings will have taken place in 2026 at the south Dublin shopping centre, which Hammerson co-owns with insurer Allianz, with 10 already completed in the first nine months.

Among other brands to arrive at Dundrum over the coming weeks will be Spanish fashion brand Stradivarius, which will open a new 1,020sq m (11,000sq ft) store. British lifestyle brand Oliver Bonas will also open a new 230sq m (2,500sq ft) unit, as will fellow UK-based fashion brand White Stuff.

Recent upgrades include Zara’s 3,530sq m (38,000sq ft) flagship store, which opened earlier this month, and Bershka’s refurbished 790sq m (8,500sq ft) unit. Tommy Hilfiger also unveiled a newly upgraded store earlier this month.

US fast food brand Popeyes also recently opened at the shopping centre.

These openings have supported a 7 per cent increase in footfall this year, Hammerson said.

In its half-year results, the London-listed landlord said in July that like-for-like rental income across its Irish portfolio jumped by 13.7 per cent in the first half of the year compared with the same period last year.

It said that all three of its Irish assets – Dundrum, the Ilac Shopping Centre and the Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords, which is also a joint venture with Allianz – achieved like-for-like rental growth of at least 5 per cent over the period.

The Irish portfolio was valued at £651 million (€757 million) at the end of June, up from £617 million at the end of last year.

“Dundrum Town is riding high, and the scale of investment we are seeing from both existing and new brands demonstrates continued confidence in us and the strength of the Irish retail market,” said Claire Macken, country director at Hammerson.

“From major flagship brand investments to the arrival of exciting new names and home-grown formats, we are continually enhancing the experience for our visitors. This latest programme will deliver even greater choice across fashion, beauty, home, dining and lifestyle while reinforcing Dundrum Town’s position as Ireland’s leading retail destination.”

Hammerson said occupancy levels across its Irish assets are now at 97 per cent.