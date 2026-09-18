Johnny Marr guitar collection sells for more than €4m at auction

A 1982 Rickenbacker 330 Jetglo electric guitar, used in performances of songs by The Smiths, from the personal collection of Johnny Marr. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/EPA

The Smiths star Johnny Marr said the sale of his guitar collection “exceeded all my expectations” as it fetched more than €4 million.

Several guitars used by the musician were among 111 lots up for sale on Thursday as part of Christie’s London auction, Marr’s Guitars: The Johnny Marr Collection.

The sale lasted for more than five hours and included buyers from 34 countries, fetching £3,649,280 (€4,251,025), which is more than three times its estimated value.

Marr said: “The auction has been a great experience and has exceeded all my expectations.

“I’d like to thank everyone who made bids and special thanks to Christie’s for making it so memorable.”

Among the items that went under the hammer was Marr’s 1982 Rickenbacker 330 Jetglo, which was used on The Smiths’ debut album and early tours.

The guitar – which can be heard on the tracks What Difference Does It Make?, This Charming Man, Still Ill, and Accept Yourself – sold for well above its presale estimate, fetching £358,400.

The Rickenbacker also appeared on the cover of Oasis’ debut single Supersonic after Marr lent the guitar to Noel Gallagher during early recording sessions for Definitely Maybe.

The auction also included his 1960 Cherry Red Gibson ES-355, which inspired Marr to write the music for The Smiths’ 1984 single Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now and its B-side Girl Afraid, up for sale.

A selection of guitars on display during the preview at Christie's in central London, of the auction house's sale of The Johnny Marr Collection. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

A 1960 Cherry Red Gibson ES-355 electric guitar at Christie's in central London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

The Smiths tour posters at Christies. Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

It sold for £204,800, well more than its estimated price, which ranged from £100,000-£150,000.

The guitar was purchased for him in the 1980s by Sire Records founder Seymour Stein after Marr joked The Smiths would sign to the label if Stein bought him a new guitar.

The Fender Johnny Marr Signature Jaguar Comet Sparkle sold for more than triple its estimated value, fetching £46,080 after a heated bidding war that lasted almost five minutes.

The instrument was used to record the James Bond theme for Hans Zimmer’s soundtrack for the 2021 film No Time to Die, and Marr took the guitar onstage at the Brit Awards a year earlier to perform the title song with pop star Billie Eilish.

The sale also saw 100 per cent of the hammer price of 31 lots, which included 10 guitars, donated to two charities: the UK’s Guide Dogs for the Blind Association and National Autistic Society.

The sale also included amplifiers, many gold and silver records achieved throughout Marr’s decades-long career, The Smiths posters and memorabilia, and a collection of harmonicas belonging to the rocker.

Marr found fame alongside singer Morrissey, bass player Andy Rourke and drummer Mike Joyce as a member of The Smiths, who were one of the pioneers of British indie rock in the 1980s.

The band released four critically acclaimed studio albums – The Smiths (1984), Meat is Murder (1985), The Queen is Dead (1986), and Strangeways, Here We Come (1987) – before breaking up in 1987.

Marr launched his solo career with his 2013 album The Messenger, with all of his solo albums charting in the UK top 10. – PA