Former Inland Fisheries boss’s case adjourned at WRC after lawyers come off record

Former Inland Fisheries Ireland chief executive Francis O'Donnell arriving at a previous hearing at the WRC. Photograph: Barry Cronin

A case brought by a former chief executive of Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) against the organisation at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) was adjourned on Friday after he said his legal team had come off record.

Francis O’Donnell told adjudication officer Michael MacNamee he would like time to seek further legal advice.

On the seventh day of hearings in the case, a former chairwoman of the IFI board, Prof Frances Lucy, was scheduled to give evidence on behalf of O’Donnell.

O’Donnell is claiming in his WRC case that he was unfairly dismissed by IFI and was penalised after making protected disclosures. This is denied by the organisation.

IFI is a State organisation with responsibility to protect, manage and conserve Ireland’s inland fisheries and sea-angling resources.

The WRC has heard previously that the IFI terminated O’Donnell’s position as chief executive in June 2025, but paid up his contract until its expiry date last November.

The case is listed at present to be heard on another seven days in October.