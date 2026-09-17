Man arrested in connection with Michael Healy-Rae assault

Michael Healy-Rae has expressed concern about 'growing toxicity directed towards politicians and public representatives' after being attacked in Dublin on Wednesday. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times Jerry Kennelly

Gardai investigating an assault of Kerry TD Michael Healy Rae in Dublin’s south inner city on Wednesday have arrested a man.

The suspect was detained in Dublin Thursday morning.

Earlier, Michael Healy-Rae said he would “not be deterred” from his work after an attack in Dublin City on Wednesday afternoon, the Kerry TD has said.

He said, however, that a “serious conversation” was needed about the “growing toxicity directed towards politicians and public representatives”.

Healy-Rae was assaulted while driving on Cork Street in the capital on Wednesday and was treated in St Vincent’s hospital before returning home to Kerry later that night.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, he thanked the gardaí at Kevin Street Garda station, the ambulance crew and the hospital staff who assisted and treated him and expressed gratitude to “the thousands of people from Kerry and across the country who have contacted me and my family”.

“Whatever the intention behind this attack, I will not be deterred from continuing my work or from representing the people of Kerry to the very best of my ability.”

Calling out hostility towards elected representatives, he said: “Disagreement and robust political debate are entirely legitimate, but personal abuse, intimidation and violence can never be accepted or normalised in a democratic society”.

“I’m back in Kerry, I look forward to getting back to work in the coming days and trust the gardaí will find the perpetrator and bring him to justice.”

Earlier, the TD’s son Jackie Healy-Rae said his father was “a bit shook” and “a bit sore” after the incident but would not be deterred from doing his job.

He said: “Someone would have to kill him to stop him and I hope that never happens.”

Jackie Healy-Rae, who is a councillor on Kerry County Council, spoke of a “toxicity” around politics that was “fuelled an awful lot by social media”, and said: “I do honestly believe that it is only a matter of time before an Irish politician will be seriously injured or killed in this country”.

The attack has been widely condemned by TDs across the political spectrum, who raised further concerns about the security of public representatives.

Michael Healy-Rae sustained at least one blow to the head and was cut in the face in Wednesday’s attack, which happened just after 4pm near the Coombe hospital in the south inner city.

He was in his car at the time – a white Skoda with “Michael Healy-Rae” signage on it.

Gardaí were quickly on the scene and offered assistance to the former minister of state. He was taken to Kevin Street Garda station initially, with paramedics called.

Gardaí believe the attack, on Cork Street, was spur-of-the-moment and that the person who assaulted Healy-Rae was not part of any protest group in the area at the time. The assailant fled the scene.

Appealing for witnesses, gardaí confirmed an assault had taken place without naming Healy-Rae.

Jackie Healy-Rae said his father received seven stitches to the area around his mouth in St Vincent’s hospital and he had a sore neck.

He added: “He’s lucky the injuries weren’t too serious in nature”, but “for anyone, if you’re driving along in a car and if you’re stopped at traffic lights, and all of a sudden somebody is hanging off the inside of your window of your car, it’s quite a terrifying experience”.

He outlined how he was on the phone to his father when the attack took place and he could hear shouting from a distance and then “within seconds, all of a sudden, all you could hear was an awful commotion going on inside in the car as it was happening”.

Jackie Healy-Rae told Kerry Today with Jerry O’Sullivan that gardaí came quickly “and they were extremely helpful”.

He said it was the third incident that has happened to his father, who was previously threatened and in another incident was abused and jostled outside the Dáil during a protest – both incidents resulted in court proceedings.

The councillor added “nothing kind of surprises us any more” and said his family had “grown up with it our whole life” but “it doesn’t make it okay. It doesn’t make it any easier.”

Jackie Healy-Rae said Irish society was lucky compared with other countries with the “access that we have to politicians” and “I would hate to see anything that would change that”.

“But I definitely would see incidents like that changing perhaps my own behaviours and behaviours of others.”

Jackie Healy-Rae added: “I do honestly believe that it is only a matter of time before an Irish politician will be seriously injured or killed in this country if things continue to go to the level that we’re seeing throughout the system.”

Michael Healy-Rae’s Thursday afternoon clinic in Tralee will go ahead, but he will not be in attendance, with staff handling constituency matters.