Justin McNulty set to remain in charge of Laois footballers for 2027

Justin McNulty looks set to remain Laois senior football manager for 2027.

McNulty’s name will be put before delegates for ratification at next Monday’s county board meeting, with the Armagh native seeking to stay at the helm for a fourth year in what is his second term.

McNulty previously managed the O’Moore County between 2010-2013. In October 2023, he returned to the midlands and was appointed for three years, which ran to the end of the 2026 campaign.

The 2002 All-Ireland winner is expected to receive the backing of clubs in the county to have his tenure extended.

When he succeeded Billy Sheehan three years ago, Laois were competing in Division 4 of the National Football League. McNulty guided them to promotion in his first season and they have consolidated their Division 3 status over the last two seasons.

However, they picked up just two wins in the Leinster Championship in the last three seasons, and lost the 2024 Tailteann Cup to Down. Conor Laverty’s side also ended the O’Moore County’s involvement in the competition this summer, running out comprehensive winners when they met at the quarter-final stages.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the in Portlaoise in June, McNulty was non-committal on his future. However, county board officials confirmed they intend to put the names of both McNulty and current senior hurling manager Tommy Fitzgerald before delegates next week.

An SDLP MLA for Newry and Armagh, McNulty’s juggling of both roles has caused some issues with the party in the past. He was briefly suspended by the SDLP in February 2024 after leaving a sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly to manage Laois in a National League fixture in Wexford Park. He was later restored to the party that August and has since continued in both roles.

Justin McNulty pictured at Stormont in February 2024.

During his first spell as Laois manager, McNulty steered the team to Division 1 of the National League with their promotion in 2011.

The following summer, Laois progressed to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, where they lost to Dublin by just a goal.

However, they have since failed to mount a significant challenge at provincial level in recent times and have not appeared in a Leinster final since 2018.

At underage level, Laois last a Leinster minor final in 2016, their most recent provincial triumph in the grade coming in 2007. The county’s under-20s reached the Leinster final in 2019 and 2020, but lost on both occasions to Dublin. Their most recent Leinster under-20 success was also in 2007.

There are not many supporters inside the county predicting another summer like 2003, their last Leinster triumph, in the near future, but Laois have shown signs of development and would certainly see themselves as strong contenders for a shot at the Tailteann Cup in 2027.

Promotion to Division 2 is also a realistic target in the short-term, lining out in Division 3 next season alongside Westmeath, Sligo, Clare, Kildare, Offaly, Longford and Carlow.

Should McNulty remain at the helm in Laois, as is expected, it would be further confirmation that the off-season’s managerial merry-go-round will not be overworked this year. The majority of counties are planning on retaining the services of their incumbent for 2027, with only a handful of positions currently vacant.

The footballers of Longford, Limerick, Galway and Monaghan are on the lookout for new managers, with the departures of Pádraic Joyce in Galway and Gabriel Bannigan in Monaghan both coming as a surprise.

Mike Solan stepped down as Longford boss last month and was later confirmed as Offaly’s new senior football manager on a three-year term.

Jimmy Lee had hoped to remain at the helm with his native Limerick but after being asked to re-enter the appointment process alongside other candidates, opted to step aside.

In parting, Lee said: “The biggest disappointment for me during my tenure was the relationship with the Limerick football board. Their remit, as I understand it, is to serve the best interests of Limerick football.

“The football board never fully supported the entire management team, in truth, it was a constant battle.”