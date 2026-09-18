Mayo to face Kerry in London in repeat of All-Ireland final

Mayo captain Jack Coyne lifts the Sam Maguire Cup in front of Hill 16 after they beat Kerry to win the All-Ireland at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

All-Ireland senior football finalists Mayo and Kerry have been granted permission by GAA’s Central Council to play a special exhibition game in London in November.

Andy Moran’s Sam Maguire winners will face Jack O’Connor’s Kerry in a repeat of July’s All-Ireland decider when the sides meet at the StoneX Stadium – home of rugby side Saracens – on Saturday, November 28th.

The off-season game required a special dispensation by Croke Park to go ahead.

Statements were released by both counties on Thursday night. Mayo GAA said: “Mayo GAA and Kerry GAA are delighted to announce that approval has been granted by GAA Central Council for the 2026 All-Ireland champions to face Kerry in a special exhibition game.

“The JRL Group Presents the Mayo Kerry Global Series at StoneX Stadium in London on Saturday, November 28th, 2026.

“The eagerly anticipated fixture will see Mayo return to action for the first time following their historic All-Ireland final victory where they will once again face Kerry in what promises to be a special occasion for supporters in London and beyond.

“Further details regarding ticketing and match arrangements will be confirmed in the coming weeks.”