Eoin Kelly and Brian Hogan take up underage coaching roles in their counties

Eoin Kelly has taken over as Tipperary minor hurling manager. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

Two All-Ireland senior hurling winning captains have made the move towards intercounty management after Tipperary’s Eoin Kelly and Kilkenny’s Brian Hogan were handed the reins of underage teams in their native county.

Kelly, who captained Tipp to Liam MacCarthy glory in 2010, has been appointed manager of the Premier minor hurlers for 2027.

And Hogan, who was Kilkenny captain when they lifted Liam in 2011, will be on the Cats sideline as under-20 manager next season.

Kelly has built up his coaching cv with stints with both the Tipp and Waterford senior hurling panels, while he has also been working with his home club in Mullinahone.

Tipperary GAA stated: “That level of experience combined with his knowledge of Tipperary hurling and his understanding of what is required to perform at the highest level will be invaluable as he takes on responsibility for the county’s minor hurling team.

“The minor grade represents an important stage in the development of young Tipperary hurlers and Eoin will place a strong emphasis on helping players develop both individually and collectively while preparing them for the demands of inter county hurling.

“Tipperary GAA wishes Eoin and his management team every success in their new roles and looks forward to seeing the next generation of Tipperary hurlers develop under his guidance.”

Kelly’s appointment at minor level will be seen as a significant move while at the senior grade Liam Cahill has made several changes to his backroom team for 2027.

Selectors Declan Laffan, TJ Ryan and David Herity, along with strength and conditioning coach Angelo Walsh, have stepped away from the set-up. All four were involved in Tipp’s 2025 All-Ireland winning season.

Cahill’s backroom team for 2027 will include Seán O’Meara (Shannon Rovers), Brian O’Meara (CJ Kickhams Mullinahone), Paul O’Brien (Crumlin, Dublin), Aidan Stakelum (Holycross-Ballycahill), John Murphy (Clara, Kilkenny), Diarmuid Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs) and Anne Marie Kennedy.

Brian Hogan takes over the Kilkenny under-20 hurlers from Henry Shefflin. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Hogan is currently managing the senior team with his home club O’Loughlin Gaels, and on Monday night delegates at the Kilkenny County Board meeting ratified his appointment as county under-20 manager, succeeding Henry Shefflin in the role.

Meanwhile, Eamon O’Shea will manage the Ireland team in next month’s hurling-shinty international against Scotland at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The former Tipp manager will take charge of the men’s team while Cork’s Ger Manley will be at the helm of the women’s side for the double-header at the Leeside venue on Saturday, October 24th.

The women’s camogie-shinty clash will start at 4pm, followed by the men’s hurling-shinty showdown at 6pm.

O’Shea’s management team will include former Tipp player Tommy Dunne from Toomevara, John Considine (Kilbrittain, Cork), Séamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett (Portlaoise), Patrick Hannon (Monaghan Harps) and Conor Hayes (Kiltormer, Galway).

O’Shea said: “The management team and myself are really looking forward to the challenge. It is foremost an opportunity for our hurlers across the country to showcase their skills in an international environment.

“The game against Scotland will be exciting, fast and skilful. No better place than Páirc Uí Chaoimh to showcase the fundamentals of the two ancient games.”

Manley managed Cork to All-Ireland glory this year and was in charge of Ireland when they travelled to Scotland last season. His management team will include Gemma O’Connor (St Finbarr’s, Cork), Elaine Dowds (Dunloy, Antrim), Jennifer Mehigan (St Finbarr’s, Cork), Kieran McCarthy (Douglas, Cork) and Pat O’Neill (Young Irelands, Kilkenny).

Manley said: “I’m thrilled to be involved with the Ireland team once more in 2026. Having previously been involved as a player, and having managed the group last year in Inverness, it is a brilliant opportunity to represent your country.”