Luke Comer disqualified from racing over unpaid €1.3m

Billionaire businessman Luke Comer has been declared a disqualified person from racing after failing to pay arrears of over €1.3 million owed to the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

Comer has been placed on the latest forfeit list after failing to pay penalties imposed on him by the IHRB.

Earlier this year, the IHRB went to the High Court in relation to the fine and costs involved in the high-profile doping case which led to Comer losing his license to train horses for three years in 2024.

In the biggest drugs scandal in Irish racing history, an IHRB raid on Comer’s stables near Kilternan, Co Dublin resulted in a dozen of his horses testing positive for the anabolic steroids methandienone and methlylestosterone.

Comer, who is based in Monaco, denied wrongdoing and any knowledge of how the drugs got in the horses. An IHRB referrals panel couldn’t establish how the substances got in the horses and found there was no evidence of deliberate doping.

But as the licence holder, Comer was held responsible despite telling the committee he spends just three months of the year in Ireland.

Comer failed in an appeal, while an IHRB appeal against the leniency of the penalties was also turned down. As well as losing his licence to train, Comer was fined over €85,000 and ordered to pay legal costs of €775,000 to the IHRB.

A disqualified person is not allowed to own or train racehorses. They are allowed on racecourses, but only in areas accessible to the general public. Access to integrity areas, such as the parade ring and weighroom, is not allowed.

Despite his license suspension, Comer has continued to be a significant sponsor in the sport. On Sunday, he was at the Curragh for the Irish Champions Festival and presented the winning trophy for the €500,000 Comer Group Irish St Leger, won by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Scandinavia.

An IHRB spokesman confirmed on Thursday evening that such sponsorship can continue if it is not Comer individually who’s involved.

An IHRB statement said: “In May 2024, the appeals body considered Mr Luke Comer’s appeal against the September 2023 decision of the referrals committee relating to adverse analytical findings.

“The appeals body confirmed the breaches imposed for breaches of Rule 96(a) and (b)/(c). It directed that the fines be paid by July 15th, 2024, and awarded costs in favour of the IHRB.

“The fines remain unpaid and the costs awarded to the IHRB remain outstanding.

“Under the rules of racing, sums due to the IHRB which have not been paid or on demand constitute arrears. Rule 165 provides that the forfeit lists shall include such arrears by whom they are due.

“The forfeit list is maintained and published by Horse Racing Ireland in accordance with HRI directive eight.”

Comer has been approached for comment.