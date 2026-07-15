Monaghan’s Martin McNally to referee All-Ireland SFC final

Monaghan’s Martin McNally will referee the 2026 All-Ireland senior football final between Kerry and Mayo.

It will be McNally’s first senior decider to officiate and his 32nd senior intercounty championship game since taking charge of his first fixture in the summer of 2018.

He will be the second Corduff clubman to referee an All-Ireland senior decider, following in the footsteps of Pat McEnaney (1996, draw and replay, 2000, 2004)

McNally refereed this year’s All-Ireland club senior football final when Dingle of Kerry beat St Brigid’s from Roscommon at Croke Park in January. He was also the man in the middle for the 2023 All-Ireland under-20 decider when Kildare beat Sligo.

He has also officiated Leinster football finals in 2021 and 2025, and the Ulster decider in 2024.

In this year’s championship, McNally refereed Louth v Wexford and Kildare v Westmeath in the Leinster SFC, along with the All-Ireland series games involving Armagh v Derry, Dublin v Donegal and the All-Ireland quarter-final between Mayo and Cork.

His score umpires on the day will be Ben Woods, Niall Reilly, Mark Gilsenan and Anthony Marron all from the Corduff club in Monaghan.

His line umpires on the day will be Tyrone’s Sean Hurson and Galway’s Thomas Murphy. Hurson will be the standby referee, and the sideline official will be Sean Lonergan from Tipperary. Killan Jones from Kildare will be the Hawkeye official. Marty Duffy from Sligo will be the timing official.

All-Ireland SFC final: Kerry v Mayo, Croke Park, Sunday, July 26th, 3.30pm, RTÉ/BBC

Referee:​​ Martin McNally (Monaghan)

Stand-By Referee: Sean Hurson (Tyrone)

Line Umpire: Thomas Murphy (Galway)

Sideline Official:​ Sean Lonergan (Tipperary)

Score Umpires: Ben Woods, Niall Reilly, Mark Gilsenan and Anthony Marron

Hawkeye Official: Killan Jones (Kildare)

Timing Official: Marty Duffy (Sligo)